The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 3-7

There's a lot of drama as the calendar turns to February on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 3-7.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 3 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3

"Victor stands his ground with Jack, Kyle worries about Claire’s state of mind, and Audra opens up about her past."

Tuesday, February 4

"Nick helps Sharon find closure, Sally pushes Phyllis’ buttons, and Damian keeps a secret from Nate."

Wednesday, February 5

"Victor opens up to Victoria, Diane makes a big decision, and Jack gives Billy unsolicited advice."

Thursday, February 6

"Nikki teaches Claire a valuable lesson, Nate and Amy receive shocking news, and Jack is forced to defend his actions."

Friday, February 7

"Daniel is suspicious of Phyllis’ alliance with Billy, Nate receives a surprise visitor, and Chloe gives Sally a history lesson."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 27 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27: "Victor covers up a secret to protect his family, Mariah worries about Tessa’s safety, and Sharon reflects on her past mistakes."

Tuesday, January 28: "Victor puts Ian Ward in the hot seat, Michael takes on a dangerous assignment, and Sally works her magic to impress Billy."

Wednesday, January 29: "Victor vows to stop Ian Ward at all costs, leading to a shocking turn of events."

Thursday, January 30: "The Newmans recover from a volatile situation. Chance uncovers the truth, and Mariah’s world is rocked."

Friday, January 31: "Chelsea tasks a risk with Adam, Daniel learns the truth about Heather’s death, and Kyle pushes Claire to come clean."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.