Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of February 3-7

There's plenty of drama happening in Salem as the calendar turns to February. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 3-7.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of February 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3

"'Rafe' and Jada’s wedding comes to a screeching halt. Paulina takes action. Stephanie rants to Steve. Belle and Shawn discuss the previous night’s events."

Tuesday, February 4

"Several Body & Soul cast members discover shocking news. Hattie confronts Leo. Joy makes a suggestion to Alex. Stephanie stuns Abe and Kate. Chanel and Johnny have a heart-to-heart conversation."

Wednesday, February 5

"Abe makes a shocking discovery. Kayla, Johnny, and Hattie all fight for their lives. Sarah uncovers the truth. Stephanie tends to an ailing Alex."

Thursday, February 6

"Alex assures Stephanie. Kate makes complaints to Philip. Xander tells Sarah about a business venture. Chad appreciates Julie’s change of heart."

Friday, February 7

"Ava screams for help. Kristen covers in front of Brady. Steve throws out a theory to Jada. Paulina asks 'Rafe' for information. Belle and EJ find themselves at odds."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of January 27, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Javi and Leo spend some time reminiscing. Meanwhile, Holly vents to Doug III. Then there’s Sophia, who has a bold suggestion which she shares with Tate. Brady and Kristen desperately search for their daughter. Rachel and an unknown woman make a pact."

Tuesday, January 28

"It’s bachelor party time: look for 'Rafe' and Jada to have dueling bachelor parties. Paulina supports Chanel. Steve encourages Stephanie. Belle and EJ have a heated exchange."

Wednesday, January 29

"Chanel wakes up at Shawn’s. Marlena is stunned when she walks in on Belle and EJ. Brady worries about Ava. Kristen gives Johnny a history lesson."

Thursday, January 30

"Marlena questions Leo’s actions. Arnold, pretending to be Rafe, forces Javi to keep a secret. Jada makes a confession to Stephanie. JJ is hesitant with Gabi. EJ toys with Rafe."

Friday, January 31

"Javi agonizes to Leo over revealing the truth. Steve and Jada share a tender moment. 'Rafe' and Jada’s wedding begins. Hold onto your seats folks because this is when the real Rafe escapes!"

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.