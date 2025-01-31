The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 3-7

Daphne is making her move at Forrester Creations, but she has more than Carter in her sights as she looks to get closer to Zende. And after having a very difficult conversation with Finn, Poppy discovers that Luna isn't where she's supposed to be. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 3-7.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 3

"Poppy freaks when she learns Luna is missing from jail; Finn attempts to control his emotions."

Tuesday, February 4

"Daphne seduces Carter as part of her plan with Steffy."

Wednesday, February 5

"Hope’s skepticism over Steffy’s return takes precedence over everything else; Daphne gets acquainted with Zende Forrester."

Thursday, February 6

"Electra questions Will about his first impressions of Luna; Finn continues to hold his family together."

Friday, February 7

"Brooke surprises Ridge with a visit."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 27 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 27

"Sheila forces a run-in with Jack and Poppy at Il Giardino. Steffy gets supported by Taylor and Ridge over family problems with the Finnegans."

Tuesday, January 28

"Li vents to Finn her concerns regarding Jack’s infidelity. Ridge and Taylor make it all about family for Steffy and Finn."

Wednesday, January 29

"Finn receives a revealing backstory while dealing with the dilemma between Poppy and Li. Luna and Bill get honest about parentage and family."

Thursday, January 30

"Ridge urges Steffy and Daphne to keep it clean with Carter and Hope."

Friday, January 31

"With Steffy’s approval, Daphne Rose puts her charm, magic and nose to work with Forrester Creations and Carter Walton."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.