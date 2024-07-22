The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: a budding bromance?

Finn and Liam have never been on the same page on The Bold and the Beautiful, but suddenly it looks like they could actually get along now that Sheila is locked up.

It’s amazing how things can change in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful. While Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are still butting heads, Liam (Scott Clifton) expressed his gratitude to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for supporting Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) arrest.

Now, though the budding bromance is still in its infancy, Finn made a point to make it clear that he and Steffy are stronger than ever. Finn also knows Liam has been seeing Steffy and telling her that she can’t trust him and he warns Liam that he can’t interfere with his marriage anymore.

Tension aside, however, both men have the same goal: protecting their families. They would be stronger if they functioned as a unit to ensure that Steffy and the kids, including Steffy and Liam’s daughter Kelly and Steffy and Finn’s son Hayes, remain safe. This is especially true given that Finn put himself on the line by telling the police to arrest Sheila instead of offering his support for her. If she ends up getting out, they’ll need to be vigilant to stay safe.

It might also help the tension between Steffy and Hope if Finn and Liam weren’t always fighting. The two women have no reason to get along at the moment and it’s causing both of them a lot of stress. Perhaps Liam and Finn could broker peace between them, even if it’s just at the surface, so they’re not always fighting.

While they may never be besties, a friendship for Liam and Finn would be fun to watch after all the time we’ve spent seeing them at each other’s throats. Not only that, they’ll need to work together to keep their families safe in the future because there’s a murderer in their midst; even if it turns out to not be Sheila, it could be someone who wants to hurt their families. Being on the same team can help to keep everyone safe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.