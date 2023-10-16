The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Are Hope and Thomas DONE?

Brooke is astounded to hear that Deacon and Sheila are “involved” while the couple in question lose a little steam after revealing their relationship to their kids. Meanwhile, RJ picks up steam with Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) knows that it won’t be long before Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds out about them. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) wonders whether Deacon is concerned about that, but he points out that she’s got Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) now so she’s all set.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) gets a call and tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he’s called Finn (Tanner Novlan). When Finn arrives, he doesn’t recognize her but he welcomes her with a hug when he finds out who she is. RJ says she’s a new intern and he’s thrilled for her. When RJ says that Li isn’t thrilled about Luna working there, he frowns in confusion.

Brooke thinks Hope (Annika Noelle) must have misunderstood things. When they turn to Ridge, though, he admits he knew about the relationship already. He didn’t know it was still going, but he knew Deacon had feelings for Sheila. This is the last thing Brooke and Hope expected to hear.

Sheila hopes that Deacon doesn’t regret proposing to her. He reminds her that this was all his idea. She’s concerned that they haven’t even told anyone that they’re engaged. She says she’s going to take a bath and wants him to join her so she can “wash away some of the concern.”

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have a conversation on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke can’t believe Ridge and Bill didn’t tell her that they’d talked to Deacon about this. He thought that keeping it from everyone would keep the family safer. Hope points out that it didn’t work out as planned. She’s sad and disappointed that her father has made these decisions, and Brooke agrees. Hope asks her mother to talk to Deacon to see if she can change his mind. Ridge offers to go with her since Sheila is there.

Finn doesn’t understand why Li would be upset about Luna working there. Luna admits it’s because Li doesn’t get along with Luna’s mom. RJ tells Finn that Li made Luna write a letter of resignation, and he doesn’t want her to leave. He’s hoping Finn can help get through to Li because Luna isn’t leaving the company.

Deacon is pondering life when Brooke knocks at the door and demands that he open the door. She and Ridge barge in and she jumps on him. Sheila appears in Deacon’s bathrobe. Brooke wants to know why Deacon wants to be with a “monster” like her. She demands that Sheila leave and never come back.

Luna tells Finn that she looked up to him so much when she was younger and she hated not being able to see him the past few years. He gets a message from work and has to leave, but he promises to help sort things out. RJ asks if Luna is upset, and she’s not. She’s very appreciative that he did the one thing she couldn’t bring herself to do. RJ knows Luna needs to talk to Li and he says she’s on her way.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is working on a dress that Hope is modeling. He knows she’s distracted by what happened and even though they have a lot to do he says he misses them being together. “I miss us,” he says. She looks torn after what Finn said to her.

RJ says that Li is in the building already. He vows to help her. When Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in, RJ says he knows that Luna is her niece and he doesn’t want her to leave. Li insists that this is a family matter, but RJ insists that Luna is talented and everyone wants her to stay. Li says she’s made it clear that she’s not working there and will leave Forrester Creations.

Hope hears Finn’s voice in her head while he makes some alterations on her gown. She hears her mother’s voice in her head, too. Thomas knows that he lost her again, and he says she doesn’t have to apologize because she has his “unconditional support.” That makes her go in for a kiss.

Ridge says he went there to see if Deacon knew where she was but he lied. Deacon insists that Sheila deserves a second chance because everyone can change, but Brooke says that he has to tell Sheila to leave. “And do it today!” she insists.

Matthew Atkinson and Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

While much of the episode was focused on Sheila and Luna, we can’t help but wonder whether the voices in Hope’s head pushed her away from Thomas, or if they made them even closer.

Initially, it seemed like Finn might have made a dent in Hope’s resolve, but there’s no mistaking how she pulled Thomas in for the kiss after he told her about his “unconditional love.” Thomas says all the right things, especially at a time when Hope is feeling so detached.

Thanks to Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed, we all know that relationships based on intense experiences never work out, so that means you have to focus on the sex. Hope and Thomas don’t have any issues in that department, so maybe they’re destined to be together after all.