The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: ballad of Bill and Poppy?
Bill and Poppy are heating things up on B&B.
Despite her sister’s accusations about using rich older men, Poppy (Romy Park) seems to have something real with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In the January 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill makes it clear that he wants Poppy in his life, and this isn’t a game to him. But Is Poppy willing to settle down?
Things are heating up between Bill and Poppy. Even thoughthey were nearly discovered getting busy in the bedroom, once they’re alone again they get right back to it, this time cuddling on the couch. He expresses his feelings to her; while it’s too early for the L-word, there’s no mistaking Bill’s belief that he and Poppy were meant to be.
His affection for Poppy carried over into his interactions with Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman). His concern for Luna’s well-being was more than friendly; you’d think he was her father by the way he told RJ to treat her right. There was even a fatherly gleam in his eye.
We’ve talked before about Bill thinking he could be Luna’s father, and that could be true. But the more Bill talks about how special Poppy is, and how he’s never stopped thinking about her, the more it seems like he’s more than smitten with her. What’s more is that she seems to feel the same way.
There’s something really special about Bill’s connection with Poppy. And it looks like RJ’s affection for Luna is just as special. If these two relationships happen to work out, it could lead to a very interesting connection between the Spencers and the Forresters, regardless of whether Bill is Luna’s father. The two families would be connected, and so too would the Finnegans. It could signal a new era for the fashion families and their loved ones.
Will Bill and Poppy put their love on the fast track? Will she be moving into his house so she doesn’t have to go back to San Francisco? Only time will tell.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.