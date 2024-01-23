The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 23, 2024: beach house blues

There’s some serious drama in the Malibu beach house as two couples try to get some alone time, and another couple tries to turn over a new leaf. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 23, 2024.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is just back from Eric’s (John McCook) house. She’s on the phone with her mother when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knocks on the door. Things are kind of awkward between them since their discussion from the other night, where he revealed the truth about Emma’s accident. He said he’d give her space, but he wants to know she’s ok.

Poppy ( Romy Park ) can’t believe that they’re in the bedroom of the apartment and her daughter and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) are outside. In fact, RJ and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are kissing on the couch when Luna swears she hears something. He assures her that he’s the only occupant of the house and no one is going to interrupt them anymore. “We have complete privacy here,” he says.

Hope tells Thomas that she was just telling her mom about her visit with Eric. She’s so glad that he’s home again. Thomas says he’s back to his old self, making jokes and making people laugh. Hope calls his recovery “nothing short of a miracle.” Thomas agrees, and calls their relationship a miracle, too.

Poppy hands Bill (Don Diamont) his shirt, telling him to get dressed. He says they can tell them that it’s his house and they’re doing some maintenance. She points out that no one will believe that, so he suggests they sneak out the door. As they make their exodus past the window, Luna sees her mother.

Hope doesn’t want to think about their conversation from the other day. She’s in a good mood after seeing Eric and wants to keep it that way. He agrees, telling her that he’d like to move on from it because he misses her.

RJ sees Poppy, too, and soon Bill and Poppy come into the door. Bill explains that he was showing Poppy around the property and he apologizes for not seeing that Wyatt had rented it to RJ. Bill knows RJ will be happy there; Poppy agrees that the location is perfect. Before he leaves, Bill tells RJ to take care of Luna because she’s “very special.” RJ agrees, because he loves Luna. RJ says he hasn’t officially signed the lease so he and Luna leave. Bill starts laughing, which makes Poppy laugh.

Now that they have the beach house to themselves, Poppy asks if Bill thinks they’d been inside the bedroom. He doesn’t think so, and he doesn’t see anything wrong with their relationship. “It was life changing, at least for me,” he tells her of the time they spent together all those years ago. He doesn’t think she’s a bad example for Luna. Poppy says Luna seems to be fond of Bill, and he attributes the person she is to how Poppy raised her.

Back at Forrester Creations, Luna can’t believe that her mom saw them kissing. RJ can’t stop laughing at the situation. Of all the people to show up when they think they finally have a place to call their own. “We’re 0 for 3,” he says, wrapping his arms around her.

Hope calls Thomas’ revelation “shocking” and she’s trying to “process” everything he told her. The past few weeks have brought up some bad memories for Hope, especially about her daughter, and it’s very hard because she can’t pretend it didn’t happen. But she also refuses to let the past rule her present. She wants to focus on the kids and what’s best for all of them. That’s why she needs more time. She extends an olive branch, telling him how she told her mother that she “needs to stop fighting [their] relationship.” That gives Thomas hope for the future. (See what I did there?)

Now cuddled on the couch, Bill jokes about changing the locks. He’s glad Luna will be spending time there. Poppy laughs that they ruined their date but he laughs that they did the same to them. He wants to pick up where they left off so she’s not in the mood, but she enjoys cuddling. He tells her she’s “a remarkable woman” and he looks forward to getting to know Luna better, too.

Luna and RJ wonder who will interrupt them next. She suggests they just “go for it” in the middle of the design office. “Do you think it’s safe?” he asks, glancing at the door.

Hope says she hasn’t forgotten all of their wonderful times together and he praises her heart and spirit. Thomas notes that his ring is still on the necklace and it gives him hope. Thanks to her, he finally feels like he’s worthy of love, her love. He misses her so much. They share a kiss and prove that their chemistry is still there.