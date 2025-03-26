The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke leaves town?
Brooke needs some space.
Brooke really thought that Ridge would take her back after she accepted the CEO position in The Bold and the Beautiful. When things don’t go as planned, will she end up leaving town for a while?
We have to hand it to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She spent most of the Forrester Creations takeover working to get the company back into the hands of the Forresters because she wanted to show Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she was loyal to him. Despite Ridge moving on with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), Brooke really thought that he would return to her once this whole thing is over.
Of course, Ridge has a long history of going back and forth between the two women, so we can understand why she might be thinking things would work out after Carter returned the company to the family. But things don’t look like they’re going in her favor at the moment, and we think Ridge’s rejection will lead her to leave town for a while.
Ridge has been very happy being with Taylor and at the moment there’s no reason for him to go back to Brooke. He thinks she betrayed him by accepting the CEO position and there’s nothing she can do to change his mind about it.
Given the rejection, we don’t see a path forward for Brooke at Forrester Creations at the moment. Sure, she’ll always have a place there, given all that she’s done to contribute to the company’s success, but being around Ridge will likely be too hard for her. Not only that, but she’s still frustrated with Hope (Annika Noelle) and her role in causing all of this chaos.
We think Brooke might take a little break from LA and possibly head to Europe to get a fresh perspective. It wouldn’t be permanent, of course, but it would give her a chance to get away for a while and there’s the added hope that her time away will make Ridge realize how much he misses “his Logan,” perhaps so much so that he wants her back.
We realize that the love triangle between Brooke, Ridge and Taylor has been going on since time immemorial so this is nothing new for them. Things will work out eventually, but it will take time and we think Brooke will want to spend that time away from Forrester Creations so that she doesn’t have to be reminded of her loss on a daily basis.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
