The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke ousted from CEO job?

Now that the Forresters have taken control of the company again in The Bold and the Beautiful, does that mean Brooke is out of a job?

From the moment Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) took over as CEO of Forrester Creations, she made it clear to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that her plan was to convince Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to return control of the company to the Forresters. Her hope was that it would signal to Ridge that she didn’t betray him and was actually on his side the whole time.

However, what Brooke didn’t know was that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was already doing some planning in hopes of convincing Carter to do the same thing. Her approach utilized Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) to undermine Carter’s relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) and get him to change his mind.

And while Steffy’s plan was in motion, Ridge was also chipping away at Carter’s resolve, reminding him of their friendship and the fact that they were family long before they worked together.

Eventually, Carter’s conscience got the best of him and he tore up the paperwork, and it’s safe to say that his decision came as a result of the full court press he was getting from everyone around him.

But this puts Brooke in an interesting position. She was not directly responsible for Carter’s decision. In fact, she probably doesn’t even know about it yet. She’ll find out soon enough, and she’ll learn that Carter made his decision in front of Ridge and Eric (John McCook), who have already returned to the Forrester Mansion to celebrate.

Brooke hoped that by showing Ridge her loyalty, he would take her back. She didn’t think his relationship with Taylor was permanent and that they were destined to be together forever after getting over this little speed bump.

With the Forresters back in power, there’s no reason for Brooke to remain the CEO so she’ll likely be out of a job. And if Steffy has any say in it, both Brooke and Hope will be gone from the company entirely.

Brooke’s future with Forrester Creations remains unclear after what was perceived as the ultimate betrayal, but the one thing that is clear is Ridge’s current affection for Taylor (Rebecca Budig). It doesn’t look like anything is going to change there, which will be more devastating to Brooke than losing her role as CEO.