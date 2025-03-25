At this point, Hope needs to leave The Bold and the Beautiful for a while

Now that she’s been fired from Forrester Creations again and she’s about to lose her relationship with Carter, Hope doesn’t have anywhere to go on The Bold and the Beautiful. Maybe she needs some time away.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been spiraling out of control for a while now. Since breaking up with Thomas Matthew Atkinson), Hope has gone from an infatuation with Finn (Tanner Novlan) to her current relationship with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and while his love for her has appeared to be very real, it never felt quite right.

It wasn’t until he started defending her against her perceived tyranny of the Forresters — which ultimately led to Hope for the Future being cancelled and Hope being fired — that Hope really started investing in Carter. It was around that time that Carter outlined his grand design for the future of Forrester Creations…and the revelation that he could take over the whole company with a signature on some LLC paperwork.

Now that the Forresters are back and Hope is once again on the outs, she’s about to be totally alone. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is currently very angry with her daughter and despite Hope’s desire to call things off, Carter wants to fight for her love.

So where does she go now that she’s essentially alone and out of work? It seems like Hope needs some time away from LA to regroup and figure out her future.

She could go to Paris, but she’d have to deal with being close to Thomas. And given that she’s no closer to resolving her issues about marriage, there’s nothing she can offer him at this point.

Hope could return to Rome and try to parlay her experience into a new fashion line so she’d have something new to offer upon her return to Los Angeles. Perhaps she could even meet someone new, someone who isn’t either someone she’s related to through her mother’s marriages, someone she’s been with before or someone she’s worked with in the past. Imagine that! Someone new for Hope.

At this point, Hope needs an injection of “newness.” She’s gone through a lot and all she can do in LA is to be bitter at Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) or go work for Bill (Don Diamont), which could lead her to get back with Liam (Scott Clifton). Getting out of LA for a while seems like a great idea, and it would give Hope a chance to reinvent herself for whatever the future holds.