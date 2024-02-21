The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: can Luna make a decision?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is faced with options after mistakenly spending the night with Zende (Delon De Metz), but it seems like there’s an impossible decision to be made on The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the February 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Zende proposes that Luna circumvent telling RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about what happened and instead choose to be with him. Zende loves her and can’t stop thinking about her, so maybe fate intervened and put them together for a reason.

The problem is that RJ is head over heels in love with Luna, and right now he doesn’t understand why the woman of his dreams is suddenly distant. He knows she’s upset but he can’t possibly understand why.

Though Luna ended up sleeping with Zende as a result of unwittingly overdosing on her mother’s special mints, if the truth gets out it’s going to cause problems no matter what she does.

If Luna tells RJ the truth, RJ might forgive her, but he likely wouldn’t forgive Zende. This will cause a rift at Forrester Creations because RJ’s family will no doubt side with him and not Zende.

RJ might not forgive Luna, but that doesn’t mean she’s free to be with Zende, as Zende will likely be forced to choose between being with Luna and working at Forrester Creations.

And if Zende and Luna end up together, they’ll be shunned from the family. Everyone loves RJ and Luna as a couple, so seeing RJ hurt will not make things easy.

There’s also the whole issue of Poppy’s (Romy Park) mints. Once Luna explains what happens, she’s putting an uncomfortable spotlight on her mother, one that will end up confirming everything that Li (Naomi Matsuda) said about her sister.

Or, Luna can say nothing at all. She’ll be forced to live with the guilt that’s gnawing away at her, and ultimately it could destroy her relationship and her career.

In other words, it’s an impossible decision and no matter which way Luna goes, there will be consequences.