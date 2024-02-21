The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: can Luna make a decision?
Luna is faced with an impossible decision.
Luna (Lisa Yamada) is faced with options after mistakenly spending the night with Zende (Delon De Metz), but it seems like there’s an impossible decision to be made on The Bold and the Beautiful.
In the February 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Zende proposes that Luna circumvent telling RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about what happened and instead choose to be with him. Zende loves her and can’t stop thinking about her, so maybe fate intervened and put them together for a reason.
The problem is that RJ is head over heels in love with Luna, and right now he doesn’t understand why the woman of his dreams is suddenly distant. He knows she’s upset but he can’t possibly understand why.
Though Luna ended up sleeping with Zende as a result of unwittingly overdosing on her mother’s special mints, if the truth gets out it’s going to cause problems no matter what she does.
If Luna tells RJ the truth, RJ might forgive her, but he likely wouldn’t forgive Zende. This will cause a rift at Forrester Creations because RJ’s family will no doubt side with him and not Zende.
RJ might not forgive Luna, but that doesn’t mean she’s free to be with Zende, as Zende will likely be forced to choose between being with Luna and working at Forrester Creations.
And if Zende and Luna end up together, they’ll be shunned from the family. Everyone loves RJ and Luna as a couple, so seeing RJ hurt will not make things easy.
There’s also the whole issue of Poppy’s (Romy Park) mints. Once Luna explains what happens, she’s putting an uncomfortable spotlight on her mother, one that will end up confirming everything that Li (Naomi Matsuda) said about her sister.
Or, Luna can say nothing at all. She’ll be forced to live with the guilt that’s gnawing away at her, and ultimately it could destroy her relationship and her career.
In other words, it’s an impossible decision and no matter which way Luna goes, there will be consequences.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Lucy Buglass
By Tom Bedford