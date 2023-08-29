The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Can RJ keep Eric's big SECRET?

Secrets are nothing new on The Bold and the Beautiful but this time a secret could derail a family relationship. Can RJ keep a secret, or will he spill the beans?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is shocked that Liam wouldn’t take Hope (Annika Noelle) back. Hope says she tried, but deep down she knows he won’t get past what happened with Thomas.

When Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) arrives at Spencer Publications, Liam (Scott Clifton) backs away and asks what he wants. He’s shocked to see his nemesis in his office. Thomas says he’s there to talk about Hope.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hugs Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and tells her he’s glad that she’s going home and that she’s happy. She’s grateful for her grandfather allowing her to stay at his home and Ridge knows he’s thrilled having the kids

Eric (John McCook) is at home trying to sketch but his hand keeps seizing up. Clearly there’s something wrong with his hand and maybe that’s what’s behind his sudden urgency at creating this new line of designs. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) arrives, happy to see his grandfather but also looking for his phone charger. When Eric is abrupt with him, he admits that everything is not ok. RJ wants to know what’s going on but Eric plays it off like nothing is wrong. Eric says he’s having a bad day, telling RJ it’s about his father.

Ridge tells Steffy that he offended Eric by throwing away his stapler, which Steffy doesn’t understand. But they share a deeper look.

Brooke asks more questions, asking whether Liam knows that she and Thomas slept together. But if Liam can’t forgive her for the kiss, how would he ever be able to forgive her for everything else?

Liam wants Thomas to leave. Thomas knows Liam will never forgive him, but he wants him to forgive Hope. “You have to find forgiveness for her,” he says.

RJ wants to know what’s going on. Eric says he’s been inspired and wants to do another collection, which gets RJ excited, but Eric says Ridge would rather see him focus on golf.

Steffy wants to know where Eric’s anger is coming from. Ridge thinks it’s all about wanting to design again. He’s convinced they’ll work it out. He pivots and asks Steffy if she’s talked to Thomas about Hope.

Thomas and Liam exchange terse words. Liam tells him how much he hates him, and Thomas knows it. But Thomas wants to see him get back together with Hope. Liam admits they love each other. Thomas thinks he should be able to forgive Hope, but that’s not where Liam is.

Brooke thinks Hope is hurting, but she’s not. She’s angry, she says, because she was reckless. Brooke tells her everyone makes mistakes but she needs to accept it and move on. “Don’t worry, we’ll be here for you.” They will all support her with this, but Hope doesn’t think she deserves their support. Brooke says she’ll always be there for Hope. “But don’t you dare go back to Thomas.”

Thomas reminds Liam that Hope has been devoted to him while he’s stepped out on her with his sister. Liam says Hope knew there was one thing he could never forgive but she chose it, and it was Thomas. “You’re a fool,” Thomas says. Liam tries to dismiss him, but before he leaves Thomas says that Liam will come to regret this decision.

Brooke knows Hope is heartbroken but she can’t possibly return to Thomas. Hope defends him, saying that Thomas hasn’t even reached out to her with all of this going on. Hope says he promised to step aside because he loves her and cares for her. Brooke reminds her how much his love caused people pain, including Hope.

RJ can’t believe Ridge told Eric to retire. Eric says he’s never backed down from a challenge yet, but he’ll need RJ’s help this time around.

Steffy says she’s rooting for Liam and Hope, but Ridge is worried about Thomas. He’s been obsessed with Hope before and he doesn’t want this to destroy all of the progress he’s made.

At the office, Hope looks up to see Thomas in the doorway. He apologizes and tells her that he went to see Liam to talk to him about not taking her back. She’s stunned. Thomas can’t believe that Liam doesn’t see what he stands to lose. “It turns out he’s a bigger fool than I thought,” he says.

RJ says he’s honored that Eric needs his help but he can’t believe his grandfather needs him. Eric explains that his hand hurts because of arthritis so he can’t hold the pencil for long. He admits he never told Ridge why he needed his help, but now he’s going to do it on his own and he needs RJ’s help.

Ridge tells Steffy that he loves his kids. When Brooke walks in and tells them that Hope went to talk to Liam and he rejected her, they’re all stunned.

Thomas says he tried to convince Liam that Hope is trying to put the family back together, but he made it very clear to him that he’s not willing to take her back because of what they did. It’s not like he knows they slept together. She’s surprised that he didn’t tell Liam about that, but Thomas says it was wonderful and special and he doesn’t want Liam to have any part of that. Thomas loves Hope so much and it kills him that she can’t have her back. All he wants is to be with her, to work with her and be with her. “This is our time, Hope,” he says. He kisses her, and at first she kisses him back but then she stops.

Poor RJ. The kid has been in the middle of a lot of drama lately and he’s been floating about like a hummingbird back and forth between the injured parties. Whether it’s trying to convince Hope to get back with Liam, or talking sense into Steffy’s estranged husband Finn, he’s been in the middle of some of the biggest controversies of the summer.

This time, though, the secret is much more personal than anything else. Eric confides that arthritis is keeping him from sketching, which makes getting this new fashion line out all the more important. This is his legacy. But he can’t do it without RJ’s help, since Ridge rebuffed his effort to collaborate.

As much as RJ will want to help his grandfather, agreeing to help Eric comes with consequences, especially if he can’t tell his father what’s happening. Will he be able to keep the secret?