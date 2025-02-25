The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter asks for help to get rid of Hope?

It’s no secret that Carter’s guilt has been eating away at him on The Bold and the Beautiful. Despite his love for Hope, we think he’s going to ask for help to break things off with her so that he can hand the company back to Ridge.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is in quite the pickle. His love for Hope (Annika Noelle) has led him to do all kinds of things to protect and defend her honor after she was attacked and wronged, in his (and her) opinion, by Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

He’s been rethinking his hostile takeover of Forrester Creations lately, especially after Ridge, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) have approached him about doing the right thing and returning the company to its rightful owners — the Forresters — and it looks like their efforts are paying off as Carter starts to question his actions.

Hope, in the meantime, knows that Carter is starting to crack and she’s doing everything in her power to keep him from moving backwards. She’s made it clear that she will never be under Steffy and Ridge’s control again, but if Carter hands the company back over to them then she’ll be right back where she started: without her fashion line or her job at Forrester Creations.

At this point, we think Carter misses his relationship with Ridge so much that he’s going to sign control of the company back to him, but in order to do that, he’s going to need help with Hope.

Steffy, Eric (John McCook) and Ridge have all expressed the notion that Carter has been a different person since he started dating Hope, and they’ve made it clear to him that it’s her influence that put him in this position. She herself made it clear when she started acting like a petulant child as soon as he mentioned giving the company back to Ridge.

That’s why we think Carter might ask for help coming up with a way to end his relationship with Hope. In the preview for the week of February 24, we see Carter and Daphne kissing while Hope spies on them. They were enjoying lunch in the February 24 episode and we have to wonder if he’s going to ask Daphne for help making it look like he’s cheating on Hope so that he can end the relationship and focus on returning the company to Ridge without having to worry about her.

We can’t think of a scenario where Carter has the backbone to tell Hope he’s going to return the company to Ridge; he knows he would have the full support of Brooke, the Forresters who still work for the company and the Forresters who were ousted. Getting past Hope is the obstacle, and the easiest way for him to get around everything is to make it look like he’s cheating on her so that their relationship ends and he can try to make things right with the Forresters.