The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric's miracle brings everyone together?

The holidays are stressful enough, but given the challenges that the Forresters have been facing over the past several weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s not surprising to find that they’re all on edge. But will the miracle that saved Eric (John McCook) bring them back together, or will they continue to be divided?

While Eric has a long road to recovery ahead of him, the fact that he’s awake and breathing on his own is a very good sign. The Forresters can breathe a collective sigh of relief that their patriarch isn’t going anywhere — at least for the time being.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) had been struggling with the decision to subject his father to the experimental treatment, but now it looks like he has the confirmation he needed that he was doing the right thing.

All seems well amongst the Forresters…or is it?

There are some lingering issues that will cause ripples in the Forrester family, and even Eric’s miraculous recovery probably won’t make them go away.

The first matter is Ridge’s decision to finish Eric’s collection with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and not Zende (Delon De Metz). Choosing RJ over Zende is a very complicated decision; Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) know that Zende is already frustrated about the Hope for the Future line being pushed aside for the new line, and now he’s being pushed aside in favor of Ridge’s son, who has very little design experience. It’s not something that Zende is likely to forget any time soon.

And speaking of Thomas and Hope, even though Eric gave the couple his support and his blessing during the party, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t convinced that Hope being with her brother is a good idea, especially if Hope doesn’t actually love her brother.

We’ve seen Steffy express her feelings about Hope and Thomas before, and it looks like she’s going to be turning her focus back to them as Eric continues to recover. After all, if Hope rebuffs Thomas it could send him into a downward spiral, which would only serve to hurt everyone in the family. She wants answers…but will she get them?