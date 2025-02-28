The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn blows it again and again?

Finn and Steffy managed to avoid letting the news about Luna tear them apart on The Bold and the Beautiful, but the news was contingent with them being honest with each other. Of course, the first thing Finn does is to keep two big secrets from Steffy again.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) was terrified that revealing the truth about Luna (Lisa Yamada) to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would destroy their marriage, but she pulled through and agreed that this wasn’t his fault and that their love will get them through this somehow.

Steffy is currently working through her issues with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who is as shocked as Steffy is that Finn slept with his aunt.

Finn’s first move was to go to the jail to find out where Luna is being held. Keep in mind he didn’t tell Steffy that Luna is “missing” just yet; sure, it could be argued that he didn’t want to prematurely stress an already-stressed Steffy out, but these kinds of secrets always make things worse. What’s worse is that Finn not only knew she was missing, but he ended up finding out where she was — and he went to see her.

All Finn needed to do was to let Steffy in. He should have told her he was going to the jail and as soon as he learned where she was, he should have told Steffy. Yes, she would have been upset, but in this case it’s actually better to ask permission than beg for forgiveness. When it comes to his history with Steffy, Finn’s days of begging for forgiveness are numbered.

Finn blew it as soon as he went to visit Luna. He kept another secret from Steffy that he’ll have to explain after the fact, and the problem is that this is exactly what he did with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). The murderer genes may have skipped a generation, passing from Sheila to Luna, but Finn has a chronic issue with making the same mistakes over and over again. He says he’s dedicated to his wife and family, but almost immediately after saying it he goes right to the person who is hurting them.

Only time will tell if Finn will be able to recover from his latest mistake. We have a feeling he’s going to find his “connection” to Luna and as soon as he mentions it to Steffy it’s going to be the end of SINN.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors