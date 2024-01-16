The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn's impossible decision?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is in a difficult spot on The Bold and the Beautiful, and there’s no easy way for him to please his wife while also being true to his gut feelings about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

2024 is already turning out to be a complicated mess for Finn. After Xander (Adain Bradley) showed up at the hospital, things have been incredibly challenging for Finn because he has doubts about whether Thomas is trustworthy or not and it’s putting a strain on his relationship with Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood).

Finn’s two conversations with Xander revealed that Thomas may be responsible for Emma’s death and he may have covered it up. Finn already had suspicions about his brother-in-law, and those suspicions increased when Thomas and Hope (Annika Noelle) got together. Finn knows all too well about Thomas’ dark past and his obsession with Hope, so he’s made it clear to her that he thinks their relationship is a bad idea.

Steffy is fiercely protective of her family, and while she admits that Thomas was in a bad place in the past, she insists that he’s changed and he’s not the same man he was before. She wants Finn to stop talking to Xander, and she wants her husband to stop questioning whether Thomas can be trusted.

Clearly, this is not an easy place for Finn.

After all he went through to get his wife and family back after they fled to Europe last year, the last thing Finn wants to do is put his marriage in a bad predicament. He knows Steffy is still reeling from Eric’s health battle and he’s trying to be a supportive husband.

He also can’t deny the gut feeling he has about Thomas. Xander’s accusations aren’t completely outside the realm of possibility, and Finn feels obligated to do his due diligence to ensure that Hope isn’t in danger.

There’s no easy answer here. Finn has good reason not to trust Thomas, but he also doesn’t want to upset Steffy. The best he can do is to hope that something happens to either prove Xander right or to clear Thomas’ name so Finn can move forward and put all of this behind him.