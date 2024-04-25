The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Forresters divided?

Two big stories on The Bold and the Beautiful could have the Forresters more divided than ever in the coming days.

The Forresters have been through a lot in recent weeks and months, but nothing has been as challenging as the threat of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) killed the villain off, everyone thought she was out of their lives forever. And it was true… until Deacon (Sean Kanan) discovered that the body in the crematorium had ten toes and Sheila only had nine.

Thanks to Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), Deacon is now armed with proof that Sheila is still alive and he needs Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) help finding her.

This puts Finn in a very awkward position. His wife wants nothing to do with Deacon’s crazy schemes, yet Deacon is imploring Finn to help him find Sheila because she’s his birth mother. If Finn goes along with the scheme and finds (or rescues) Sheila, it means he’s helping to bring her back into their lives and that won’t sit well with the Forresters, who are happy to see her gone.

On the other end of the spectrum is the situation with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) know what happened between Luna and Zende (Delon De Metz) and they all agree that telling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is a very bad idea because the Forrester CEO will likely be furious at Zende for sleeping with RJ’s girlfriend.

Between Finn helping Deacon to find Sheila and the family finding out about Zende sleeping with Luna, you can bet there will be some very strong feelings around Forrester Creations. Ridge had very little tolerance for Finn’s period of mourning for Sheila, so it’s hard to imagine he’ll be thrilled that Finn is helping Deacon to find her. (Then again, Ridge might play it smart and agree that finding her is better than not knowing she’s out there IF she’s alive)

When it comes to RJ, though, it’s going to be tricky taking sides considering that the cousins are both working for Hope’s (Annika Noelle) Hope for the Future line. Taking sides won’t be easy when everyone has to work together.

No matter what happens, it’s going to be a bumpy ride as strong feelings come out in the coming days and weeks, and it’s not going to be pretty.