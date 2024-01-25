The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: gold digger daddy?

After the January 24 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , it’s almost certain that Bill Spencer is Luna’s father. The dots are in the process of being connected. But does that make Poppy a gold digger, or a mother hoping to bring her child’s father back into her life?

Is Poppy ( Romy Park ) a gold digger? Her sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda), certainly thinks so. Li said very early on that Poppy preyed on rich, older men. Her carefree, bohemian lifestyle kept her from settling down or being committed to anything or anyone, other than her daughter.

When Li finds out that Poppy’s mystery man is none other than Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), she loses her mind. This, Li says, is proof that Poppy is a gold digger and she’s only after men with money who can finance her carefree life. And when Li learns that Poppy slept with Bill over two decades ago, well, it pushes her over the edge. Of course Poppy slept with him, Li says, because that’s what she does.

In Li’s mind, everything she’s learning right now fits with this image she has of her sister. Fair or not, Li sees Poppy as a gold digger who uses people for personal gain. When she slept with the doctor at Li’s hospital, it was Li who paid the price for it and she’s got years and years of pent-up frustration and anger about it.

Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

However, Li doesn’t have the full picture of her sister. If she stopped long enough to really take a closer look, she’d learn that Bill is the one who came on strong after recognizing Poppy at the restaurant. She doesn’t know that Bill is the one who’s infatuated with her and never stopped thinking about her after their night at the music festival in San Francisco. She doesn’t know that Bill’s pursuit of Poppy has been relentless. In fact, if Li ever connects with Liam, she’ll hear how smitten Bill has been directly from Bill’s son.

The bigger issue at hand is the one regarding Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. Poppy probably knows whether Bill is — or could be — Luna’s father, and that’s going to change everything. Just imagine what Li — who’s always talking about her son marrying into the Forrester family — will say if it’s revealed that Luna is a Spencer. And she won’t just be a Spencer, she’ll be the only Spencer daughter.