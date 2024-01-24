The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 24, 2024: gratitude and gold digging

It’s time to break down what happened the night before. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 24, 2024.

It’s a new day in Los Angeles and Eric (John McCook) is being pampered by Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom). The only thing missing is happy hour and a cocktail, but it’s pineapple juice for now. He thanks them both for not giving up on him. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrive and Ridge says he’s better than ever, and back in Donna’s arms.

Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t believe Wyatt (Darin Brooks) actually moved out. He’s looking around the beach house and Bill (Don Diamont) tells him that he doesn't know what Wyatt’s plans are and whether he’ll be staying in LA or going on an adventure. Liam wonders if the new woman in his dad’s life is a "new adventure."

At Forrester Creations, Luna (Lisa Yamada) can’t believe she and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) were kissing at his new place and got caught. Luna knows her mother would never spy on her because "she’s not a prude like that." They try kissing again, and sure enough, Poppy (Romy Park) arrives. Luna wants to know what she and Bill were doing at the beach house.

Katie shares that Eric has been a bit ornery because he wants his cocktail and not juice. But in spite of all the restrictions, nothing matters because he’s back with Donna.

Bill says his "love life" is none of Liam’s business. But he goes on to tell him that he and Poppy had their second date and came back to the beach house but their time got cut short. He doesn’t elaborate on what happened. Liam can tell that his father is "fascinated" by Poppy and he knows his son will see why when Liam meets her.

Luna and RJ are talking about how amazing it is that Poppy is dating Bill Spencer. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in at that very moment (doesn’t anyone knock around Forrester Creations?) and is shocked to hear Poppy is dating Bill Spencer. Uh-oh.

Liam can’t help but note that it’s amazing how 20 years have passed since they saw each other and now they’re together again and things are as passionate as they once were. Bill admits it feels "otherworldly" that they’re together.

Li demands answers from her sister. RJ tells her that Steffy is in a meeting, but Li doesn’t back down. Poppy tells Luna and RJ that she’ll talk to her sister alone, so they leave. Li launches into a tirade about Poppy dating the richest man in Los Angeles. "It didn’t take you long to find your next sugar daddy," she seethes.

Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric tells Donna that he couldn’t get through any of this without her. Ridge agrees, telling her that no one would have been able to keep that secret for so long. It was her strength and love that kept him going. "I never could have done it without you," Eric tells her. She tells him she never would have given up on him. "I’m the luckiest man alive," he says.

Liam knows that things have been difficult in Bill’s love life. Things with Katie haven’t worked out, and Bill understands why she feels the way she does. But Liam points out that things with Poppy are a fresh start. "It’s totally fate," Liam tells Bill.

Luna can’t believe Li walked in and attacked Poppy. RJ agrees, and he comforts Luna for having to put up with all of it. She’s embarrassed that her family comes in and lashes out like that, but RJ says his family has done the same. Luna doesn’t like that Poppy has to justify her relationship with Bill.

Poppy tells Li that she and Bill have a history together, and they haven’t forgotten it. Li can’t believe Poppy slept with Bill all those years ago.

Donna doesn’t have enough words to describe how grateful she is for Eric. All she wanted was more time with him, and now they have it. She won’t take it for granted now that they have each other again. Katie and Brooke wipe away tears. Brooke says it’s so beautiful. "Love conquers all," she says. It’s that love that brought Eric home to them.

Luna feels terrible for her mother for having to go through everything with Li after how hard their lives were when Luna was growing up. She doesn't understand why Li can’t just support her mom. She hates that Li called her mom a gold digger. She has to laugh, though, at how upset Li will be when she finds out about Poppy’s history with Bill.

Poppy defends her time with Bill 20 years ago. Li can’t get past Poppy going after a rich man. "You and your loose morals," she growls. "No wonder Luna doesn't know who her father is." Poppy doesn’t look so sure.

Bill reassures Liam that he and Poppy aren’t running off to Las Vegas, but they are getting reacquainted and he feels like he knows her well enough now. Nothing about her would surprise him.

Ridge says it’s nice having everyone together again. Eric likes it, too. Ridge says he hasn’t been the same, and it’s amazing to have his father back. He’s the patriarch who leads them through everything. "You’re so much more to me than just a dad." Eric tells him he won’t lose him for a long time. "I love you, son," Eric says. And then, smiling, he asks for a martini.