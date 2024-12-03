The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope isn’t going to see this coming

The fallout of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) attempt to take over Forrester Creations and oust Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes) continues most of this week.

Ridge and Carter had it out face-to-face earlier in the week, but that’s not the end of it. Even though Carter is now fired and banned from the Forrester Creations property, Ridge isn’t finished with Carter.

In the Wednesday, December 4 episode, Carter and Hope are both going to feel the wrath of Ridge and Steffy. And Hope isn’t going to see their next blow coming.

It was very naïve of Carter to think that Ridge wouldn’t retaliate against him for staging a coup. Carter knows Ridge well enough to know that he will do anything to protect his stake in Forrester. Now, Ridge and Steffy will be doing everything they can to fight back against Carter and Hope. They really have to show their strength so that no one else thinks about trying the same maneuver in the future.

Lawrence Saint-Victor and Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope is still trying to save her Hope for the Future line, but there’s no way that Steffy is going to let Hope succeed with that line now. After Steffy’s next move, Hope may be backed into a corner that means sacrificing her line if she ever wants to have a career again.

Ridge let Carter off pretty lightly by just firing him. He’s blaming Hope much more than Carter for the attempted takeover. Together, Ridge and Steffy are gunning for Hope and the blow they land in Wednesday’s episode may be enough to make Hope realize that she’s not going to get out of this unscathed. Her future is in real jeopardy, and she may not be able to save her fashion career.

The battle for Forrester Creations was short, but the fallout from it is going to affect everyone, even Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for a long time. Hopefully, Carter will be right that his relationship with Hope was worth losing everything for.

