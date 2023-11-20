The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope takes a stand?

There’s a funny thing that can happen if you push someone too hard — they start to push back. And Hope (Annika Noelle) is pushing back on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Though Hope didn’t outright tell Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that she loves him, she kinda sorta did. It might have been the heat of the moment after arguing with Liam, but she (kinda sorta) said it and Thomas heard it. And now they’re officially a couple.

The tag-team of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have been working overtime trying to convince Hope that being with Thomas is the wrong idea. Brooke confronted Thomas while Liam worked to get Hope to leave him. Liam’s one to talk — he just tried to get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to leave Finn (Tanner Novlan) and now he’s struggling after discovering how deep Hope’s relationship with Thomas runs.

Interestingly, the more Brooke tries to push Thomas away, the more reasonable he sounds. Thomas knows he messed up in the past and acknowledges his mistakes, but he’s not that person anymore. When Brooke tells him that maybe there’s something in him that Hope sees, he lights up because that’s what he believes. Brooke may not see it, but he wants to think Hope does.

Meanwhile, Liam resorted to telling Hope she can’t be with Thomas, and that he still loves her even after he “threw away” their marriage, as she reminds him. It’s a bold move from the guy who just tried to tell another woman to leave her husband for him.

Regardless, though, all Brooke and Liam seem to be doing is galvanizing Hope against them. The more they push, the more she pushes back. She said from the start that she wanted to be with someone who only had eyes for her, and that man is Thomas. Brooke can’t deny Thomas’ devotion to her daughter, and Liam can’t deny that he wasn’t always all-in on Hope.

It looks like Hope has made her decision, and even though their parents might not agree on the relationship, Hope and Thomas are happy.

Elsewhere in the episode, Steffy and Luna (Lisa Yamada) had some time to talk about Luna’s feelings for RJ (Joshua Hoffman), and it looks like she’s earned Steffy’s seal of approval.

Love is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful. Well, except for Liam….