The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Liam unhinged?

Liam (Scott Clifton) made his case to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy rejected him . He’s not taking it well. What will happen next?

You have to give it to Liam — the guy hasn’t given up and it doesn’t like he plans on giving up anytime soon. We saw him flat-out ask Steffy to leave Finn for him and she said no. He had the gall to look shocked by her rejection.

What’s worse, though, is that by the end of the episode he’s talking to the photograph of her on his desk, telling it that they’ve had some great times together and they will have more great times together in the future. Because they will have a future.

Oh boy. This isn’t good.

Liam is the classic example of the guy who put all of his eggs in one basket. If we travel back to the Hope for the Future launch in Rome at the start of the summer, the only reason he went to Italy was to surprise Hope (Annika Noelle), and that’s when he spotted her kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), his nemesis.

That’s when all of the eggs went into the basket — in that moment, he decided to let go of his marriage and the family he had with Hope to focus one-hundred percent on his ex-wife, Steffy. He kissed Steffy —twice — in his one-sided retaliation against Hope. Both times were without Steffy’s permission or approval.

He stated his case, and she rejected him. Steffy wants to be with Finn (Tanner Novlan). Later this week he’s going to see that Hope and Thomas are much closer than he realizes. And now he’s alone.

This doesn’t bode well for Liam. If Steffy remains with Liam and Hope continues to be close to Thomas, where does this leave Liam? At the moment, it leaves him talking to a photograph. The problem is that he isn’t done fighting for the woman he loves even though she doesn’t share his feelings, and that’s where things will get messy.