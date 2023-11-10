The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 13-17

Things have been going nonstop on The Bold and the Beautiful over the past few weeks. There was the fashion showdown, Steffy's return and concern about Eric's health. Let's see what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 13-17.

It's shaping up to be a very busy time at Forrester Creations. Now that the fashion showdown is over, it's a time for family. Steffy is back and she's checking on everyone. After seeing Hope and Thomas with her own eyes, now she's turning her attention to her little brother, RJ, and his girlfriend Luna.

Liam gets a front-row seat to the Hope and Thomas show, and he's not going to be the same after that. Will Steffy accept his plea for her to leave Finn? Speaking of Finn, Li finds out that Poppy is in town, and she's not happy.

But the biggest story this week will no doubt be the fallout after everyone learns about Eric's health. Eric wasn't keeping his "final collection" and "grand finale" a secret, and now the weight of those words will have a chance to sink in as everyone learns that the patriarch doesn't have much time left.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 13-17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 13

"Liam professes his love for Steffy and asks her to leave Finn and reunite with him. Li and Poppy hash out strong emotions about their decades-long feud."

Tuesday, November 14

"Luna encourages Poppy to stand up to Li. Steffy and Thomas are stunned to learn the truth about Eric."

Wednesday, November 15

"Thomas struggles to accept Eric’s impending death. The Logan sisters band together as Brooke delivers devastating news to Hope."

Thursday, November 16

"Liam is jarred to witness how serious Thomas and Hope’s relationship is. Luna is nervous about meeting R.J.’s sister when Steffy invites them for dinner."

Friday, November 17

"Thomas passionately stands his ground with Brooke regarding Hope. Steffy queries Luna about her feelings for RJ."