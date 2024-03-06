The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Ridge sabotaging Steffy and Finn's relationship?
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been telling everyone about Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) ordeal with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), garnering praise and sympathy for his daughter while blasting Finn (Tanner Novlan) for not being there to support her. Is Ridge trying to sabotage Steffy and Finn’s relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful?
It’s not surprising that Ridge rushed to be with Steffy after learning what happened the night Sheila died. His daughter not only had to contend with an intruder, but she was forced to kill someone in self-defense. Sure, the person killed was the villainous Sheila Carter, and though (almost) everyone agrees that the world is better off without her, Steffy will still have to work through being the one to take her life.
What has been surprising, though, is Ridge’s anger toward Finn. Finn is having trouble reconciling the fact that his birth mother is dead and his wife is the one who killed her. When Ridge called Sheila "an animal," he got angry when Finn took issue with the descriptor.
Since then, Ridge has been telling everyone he sees how Finn isn’t supporting Steffy. Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) were shocked to hear that Finn wasn’t with Steffy. This is noteworthy because Finn was the one who worked tirelessly to save Eric’s life. Ridge had been grateful for his help…but clearly, the gratitude has run out.
Interestingly, Ridge has an ally in his desire to see Finn step up and be there for Steffy: Li (Naomi Matsuda), Finn’s adoptive mother and the woman who raised him after Sheila gave him up. Li is furious that Finn is upset about Sheila’s death; after all, she was there trying to pick up the pieces after Sheila tried to kill Finn and destroy his life.
Ridge certainly seems to have an agenda these days when it comes to Finn, and we have to wonder if he’s trying to get him out of the picture so that Liam can step in and be with Steffy.
