The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam steps in?

Will Liam be there to comfort Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful? He’s been angling for months to get back into her life, and Sheila’s death might be the perfect way to do it.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has been telling everyone who will listen that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is a threat to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so long as Steffy is with Finn (Tanner Novlan). But now that Sheila is dead, the threat is gone, right? He can go back to his life and not have to worry about Steffy’s well-being.

Technically speaking, yes. That much is true.

However, Finn is having a very hard time coping with Sheila’s death, and to make matters worse, his birth mother was killed by his beloved wife. While Finn tries to sort out his complex emotions, Steffy — who is still in shock — has to cope without her husband’s support.

Steffy and Finn have been through some challenging times, but this could tear them apart. And it could also be the perfect moment for Liam to slip back into Steffy’s life.

Consider Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) faux pas. He was comforting Steffy and said that the "monster is dead, which led Finn to snap that the monster was his mother. Ever the protective father, Ridge isn’t going to like that Finn isn’t supporting Steffy. Ridge knows Liam wants another chance with Steffy and will do anything to be with her again, and if Finn can’t support his daughter then maybe Liam can.

Liam knows that he has support when it comes to getting back with Steffy, and if Finn can’t be there for her in this time of need, then Liam is more than ready to step in. He knows that his old excuse about Steffy being in danger so long as Sheila is alive won’t work anymore, so now he can tell people that she can’t be around a man who resents her for killing his mother.

Is it petty? Yes, of course it is. But this is Liam Spencer we’re talking about, and after spending months and months trying to play the Sheila card, it looks like Sheila just gave him the winning hand if he plays his cards right.