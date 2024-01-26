The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li explodes at paternity reveal?
What happens when Li connects the dots between Luna and Bill Spencer?
Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been so busy calling her sister Poppy (Romy Park) a gold digger on The Bold and the Beautiful that she’s not putting the pieces together. She seems to think Poppy is after Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) money, but there’s potentially something bigger happening and it might send shockwaves through their families.
In the January 25 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Li gives Poppy an ultimatum: end her relationship with Bill. Li is concerned that Poppy’s presence in LA will only disrupt the life that Finn leads with Steffy and their kids.
Not only does Li think that Poppy is after Bill’s money, but she also accuses Luna (Lisa Yamada) of following in her mother’s footsteps by dating RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman). It’s shocking enough to see how mean Li is toward Poppy, but the vitriol she aims at her niece is astounding.
That’s what makes it even more interesting to think about what happens when it’s revealed that Bill is Luna’s daughter. We don’t know for sure, but it’s almost certainly going to happen soon. And when it does, Li is going to have to start singing a different tune.
Bill seems very comfortable with the idea that he could be Luna’s father, and it’s adorable that he wants Liam to meet Poppy and Luna. There’s no mistaking the shock in Liam’s expression when he realizes how much his father cares for Poppy and her daughter.
Better yet, Liam is very supportive of the relationship. He genuinely wants to meet both women and get to know them. He might even come away with a half-sister from the relationship, too.
Given Bill’s admiration for Luna and the way he’s already trying to protect her — remember when he told RJ to treasure her? — there’s no question that if he really is her father, he’ll be nothing but loving and supportive toward her. And that means Li will have to watch out, because Bill won’t stand for the way Li talks to Poppy and Luna. Make no mistake, Bill seems primed and ready to step into the husband and dad role and keep these two women safe, even if it means protecting them from a family member.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford
By Lucy Buglass