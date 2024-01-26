The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li explodes at paternity reveal?

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been so busy calling her sister Poppy ( Romy Park ) a gold digger on The Bold and the Beautiful that she’s not putting the pieces together. She seems to think Poppy is after Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) money, but there’s potentially something bigger happening and it might send shockwaves through their families.

In the January 25 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Li gives Poppy an ultimatum: end her relationship with Bill. Li is concerned that Poppy’s presence in LA will only disrupt the life that Finn leads with Steffy and their kids.

Not only does Li think that Poppy is after Bill’s money, but she also accuses Luna (Lisa Yamada) of following in her mother’s footsteps by dating RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman). It’s shocking enough to see how mean Li is toward Poppy, but the vitriol she aims at her niece is astounding.

That’s what makes it even more interesting to think about what happens when it’s revealed that Bill is Luna’s daughter. We don’t know for sure, but it’s almost certainly going to happen soon. And when it does, Li is going to have to start singing a different tune.

(Image credit: CBS)

Bill seems very comfortable with the idea that he could be Luna’s father, and it’s adorable that he wants Liam to meet Poppy and Luna. There’s no mistaking the shock in Liam’s expression when he realizes how much his father cares for Poppy and her daughter.

Better yet, Liam is very supportive of the relationship. He genuinely wants to meet both women and get to know them. He might even come away with a half-sister from the relationship, too.

Given Bill’s admiration for Luna and the way he’s already trying to protect her — remember when he told RJ to treasure her? — there’s no question that if he really is her father, he’ll be nothing but loving and supportive toward her. And that means Li will have to watch out, because Bill won’t stand for the way Li talks to Poppy and Luna. Make no mistake, Bill seems primed and ready to step into the husband and dad role and keep these two women safe, even if it means protecting them from a family member.