The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 25, 2024: Poppy doubles down

Everyone seems to think that the stars have lined up for Bill and Poppy, but maybe they lined up more than Luna realizes. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 25, 2024.

It’s another day in LA, and at the beach house, Liam (Scott Clifton) grabs a photo of himself with his dad and brother. He wants to know when he gets to meet Poppy (Romy Park) because he feels like she’s going to be his stepmom. Bill (Don Diamont) says they’re not rushing off to the altar but he wants Liam to meet her.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) can tell Luna (Lisa Yamada) is worried about leaving her mom with Li (Naomi Matsuda). Luna knows her mom is strong but she doesn’t think she needs to justify her past with Bill Spencer.

Li says Poppy should be ashamed of her actions. Poppy refuses to apologize for wanting to have a human connection with people. She and Bill are two consenting adults. Li isn’t surprised that Poppy slept with Bill because he has money. Poppy shakes her head, denying the accusation.

Liam asks about Poppy’s family. He asks how Luna is doing at Forrester Creations, and Bill, smiling, calls her an "impressive young woman."

RJ can’t believe her mom has a past with Bill Spencer. He asks how long it has been since they were together, and when she says it was before she was born he stops, suddenly deep in thought.

When Li says that Bill is Kelly’s grandfather, Poppy asks if she’s worried she’s dating a grandfather. Li isn’t messing around. She says nothing good will come from them being together. Poppy can’t believe her sister feels the way she feels, wishing she was less judgmental. Li says being Poppy’s sister is exhausting. Poppy says Li has been critical of her all their lives. Li says all Poppy cared about was boys and partying. Li says she won’t allow Poppy to sleep her way into Kelly’s grandfather’s life.

Liam thinks it’s "cool" that he and Poppy have reconnected, and Bill can’t deny how it seems like fate brought them back together. Liam teases him about it being a rom-com, but he gets serious and says it’s no accident that they’ve reconnected.

RJ asks if Luna was there when Bill ran into Poppy. She tells him how her mom acted like she didn’t remember him. Luna wants to know what RJ is thinking. He says it’s interesting how they recognized each other after all that time, especially after a night at a music festival. He wonders if there is something "more" going on. "Maybe something happened between them all those years ago," he says.

Poppy tells her sister to "butt out." Li says this is her life Poppy is interfering in. Li says that Luna turned out just like Poppy, preying upon RJ the way Poppy is preying on Bill. Li tells her to cut her ties with Bill, saying there’s no reason to see him again.

Bill is so glad Poppy is back in his life. Liam is grateful, telling his father that he deserves it. Bill says Poppy’s life seems good but he knows that they haven’t always had it easy. He recognizes his own drive to succeed in Luna. Liam asks about Luna’s father, and Bill says her father was never in her life. This makes Liam pause.

RJ says he can’t remember people he met two weeks ago and suggests that "maybe there was more than just dancing" 20 years ago. "RJ, you think my mom and Bill Spencer hooked up together?" she asks, shocked.

Bill looks at his phone and sees pictures of Poppy and Luna from their social media. He decided to call her. At a cafe, Poppy gets the call and smiles. He says he was telling Liam about her. He still can’t believe Luna and RJ almost walked in on them and he wants to go on another date. He hopes they can do it again. She admits that her sister is being judgmental and called her a gold digger. He laughs and reminds her that he’s the one pursuing her. He admits he can’t stop thinking about her and that there are "forces" that brought them back together. Poppy says things happen for a reason. Bill wants to spend more time with her and Luna, and he wants her to meet his sons. Poppy agrees that they have been brought together for a reason.

Luna can’t get the picture of her mom hooking up with Bill at the concert out of her head. RJ says he’s bringing it up because she doesn’t know who her father is. He loves how she has been with her mom, but he points out that it could have been the three of them if her dad was in the picture. She doesn’t think about it often. He asks if Poppy told her anything about her dad. He thinks it’s someone she must have really loved. RJ points out that the math works out, and the fact that they haven’t forgotten each other, it all points to Bill being her father. "Oh my God, are you saying what I think you’re saying?" Luna asks. RJ says it out loud: "What if Bill Spencer is your father?"