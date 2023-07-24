The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam seeing RED?

It’s time for Sheila’s trial to begin on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will it be an open and shut trial? Nothing is ever that easy in Los Angeles.

Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) at a breaking point. He’s at the courthouse with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reeling over the start of Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) trial. It has already been such a busy time with losing their nanny and Hope (Annika Noelle) drawing up — and signing — divorce papers, even though it’s a secret. Now there’s the matter of his biological mother.

Steffy had hoped she’d never have to see Sheila again and hopes that she’s locked up forever. Finn feels the same way, hoping that justice is served for Sheila’s victims. Steffy reminds him that she’s still his birth mother but he doesn’t care. He has a flashback to his mother hugging him in prison and he sets his jaw.

Brooke meets with Eric (John McCook), who praises the numbers coming out of Rome after the Hope for the Future launch. He thinks Hope and Thomas are a great team. “I can’t wait to see what they come up with next,” he says. He notes that Sheila’s trial starts that day and is surprised that Brooke isn’t there. That’s when Deacon (Sean Kanan) comes over, pretending that he didn’t just eavesdrop into their conversation. When Brooke says she wants justice, even though she’s ready to put it behind her, Deacon says he understands. But does he really, or does he want something else?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives at the courthouse with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Bill (Don Diamont). Steffy asks where they’re at with the case and Carter reassures her that the judge is tough while Bill reminds her that Sheila confessed. It’s practically a done deal.

(Image credit: CBS)

Finn’s taking a phone call from work and says he’ll be unavailable for a while. He spots Liam (Scott Clifton) at the courthouse and asks what he’s doing there. Liam says he’s there to show support for everyone there, but Finn is suspicious that he’s there to be near Steffy. Liam is puzzled by Finn’s aggression. Finn says he’s not naive and knows about their history. He doesn’t want Liam to go inside, but Liam insists that he’s there to make sure his daughter is safe.

Brooke marvels that Deacon was the one who found Steffy and Finn after they’d been shot in the back alley of the restaurant. Thank goodness, Eric says, that he found them in time. How could Sheila shoot her own son, Brooke wonders. Eric calls Sheila a sociopath, which makes Deacon uncomfortable. He questions whether she should be sent to prison if she’s so dangerous. Maybe she needs help.

Liam walks into the waiting room, surprising Steffy. Liam repeats his reasons for being there. When Sheila is led into the room, in handcuffs, she looks at Steffy and then Finn, offering her son a little smile that Liam happens to notice. What does that little smile mean?

Eric and Brooke wonder why Ridge hasn’t updated them yet. Brooke praises Deacon for putting himself at risk keeping Sheila at bay. She also can’t believe that Bill went as far to pretend to love Sheila just to get the murder confession from her. As they talk about Sheila, Deacon looks more and more unsettled. Eric wonders what it will be like for Finn to see his mother sentenced to prison.

In court, Steffy tells Finn not to make eye contact with Sheila. Carter tells Ridge and Bill that Sheila could plead to a lesser charge. When the judge comes in, he explains that they’re doing the hearing in his chambers to expedite the process. The worst-case scenario is that Sheila could go to prison for life. But before he begins, the judge reveals that he has some news for everyone.

Deacon asks if Brooke and Eric need anything else with their meal. They’re good with their meal and service, but also grateful to him because Sheila will get what she deserves.

The judge says Sheila’s past speaks for itself. He directs his attention to Ridge and praises him for the lengths he went to for justice. He can’t imagine how Finn feels seeing Sheila in handcuffs.

However, he has to deliver the very bad news that the case has no legal footing. The charges are linked to Shelia through unlawful methods. Using personal confessions and getting those confessions through illegal methods mean that all of the charges must be dropped. When Steffy protests, the judge agrees with her. But since she and Finn dropped their charges against her to prevent having to testify against her.

Chaos reigns. Sheila can’t believe she’s free to go. Ridge and Bill protest as Steffy demands to know what she can do to protect her children. Carter plans to file an appeal but the judge reminds him that it’s futile. As Sheila is led away, Steffy hugs her father and Liam shoots a dirty look at Finn, who leaves the room.

(Image credit: CBS)

In the hallway, a newly released Sheila hugs her lawyer. When Finn walks up, she hugs him, too, and suddenly he finds himself numbly hugging her back. When Liam sees this, he’s filled with rage.

The trial’s outcome is shocking, no doubt, and it’s going to stir up a lot of emotions at a time when emotions are already at a boiling point. However, Liam is the one who’s left with more than just outrage. He was puzzled by Finn’s hostility toward him before the hearing and now that he’s seen Finn holding his mother in his arms, all he’s seeing is red. Not only is Kelly in danger, but so is Steffy, and Liam isn’t the kind of guy to sit back and wait for trouble to happen. He’s already lost Hope and he’s not going to lose Steffy, either.