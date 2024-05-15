The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna breaks down?

Luna has been under a lot of stress lately on The Bold and the Beautiful. She blames herself for what happened while she was under the influence of her mother’s drugs, and now that a pregnancy might be in the mix, will she collapse under the pressure?

In the May 14 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna (Lisa Yamada) rushed to a trash can to get sick moments after getting reassurance from RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that he still loved her and needed her. Zende (Delon De Metz), in the meantime, was in tears after getting an earful from a furious Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Paternity scandal incoming!

Luna has been under enormous stress, both in the aftermath of sleeping with Zende and after telling RJ what happened. RJ and Zende have both assured her that what happened wasn’t her fault, with Brooke emphasizing her innocence in the whole thing, but she still feels terrible. RJ doesn’t care about his relationship with Zende, but Luna hates seeing the cousins fighting.

If Luna is pregnant, it’s going to add another layer of complication to the whole situation. Someone is going to become a father, and there’s a chance that the baby could be Zende’s, which would put even more pressure on RJ and Luna’s already fractured relationship.

The bigger concern, of course, is that there would be no hiding the pregnancy, which means that everyone would know about it. At the moment, Brooke and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are the only ones who know the whole story, and everyone is trying to keep the truth from Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). While Ridge would welcome RJ’s baby, there’s no telling what would happen if he not only found out about Zende sleeping with Luna but also that the baby is his.

Nothing about this situation will be easy for Luna, and though she’ll still have support from the people around her — because this isn’t her fault — it’s going to be hard for her to be in the middle of it all. Hopefully, she can lean on her mother, Poppy (Romy Park) and even Bill (Don Diamont) for extra support because she’s going to need a village to help her get through this.

