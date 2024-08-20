The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna hiding a guilty conscience?

Luna is going through a lot on The Bold and the Beautiful, but as the dust settles it looks like she’s more than inconsolable about her mother being locked up. Is she hiding a guilty conscience? What might she feel guilty about?

In the August 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Luna (Lisa Yamada) faced Bill (Don Diamont) after kissing him. He quickly told her that it was inappropriate for her to do that, but she appeared nonplussed. He reiterated that he would protect her and care for her, but she had this strange doe-eyed expression as she looked at him.

Moments later, she seemed to come out of it and immediately wondered whether her mother Poppy (Romy Park) was capable of being a murderer. Bill acknowledged that they’d both been deceived, which made Luna ponder her mother’s guilt even more.

Suddenly, I’m starting to think that Luna might not be as innocent as she first appeared.

Remember when Luna first showed up in Los Angeles, and it turned out that she got the internship at Forrester Creations because her application caught Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) attention? It wasn’t the most spectacular application by any stretch, but her can-do attitude and enthusiasm were enough to get her a spot in the company.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) was furious to learn her niece was working at Forrester Creations because it’s her daughter-in-law’s company. But now Li is visiting Poppy in jail and promising her sister that Luna will be fine while Poppy is gone.

What if Li and Luna are working together? We don’t think Luna killed Tom and Hollis, but we do think it’s possible that Luna conspired with Li to falsify the paternity test results. After years of not knowing her father’s identity, tying herself to Bill Spencer would provide the kind of stability she’s always wanted. Li may have done the dirty work and Luna helped her hide evidence and clean things up.

When it comes to that kiss, though, it felt like a last-ditch Hail Mary to see if she could keep Dollar Daddy Bill in her life, and when he pushed her away she realized it wasn’t going to work.

As much as we felt icky when Katie (Heather Tom) was out there leveling accusations at Poppy, we’re starting to see that this whole Luna/Poppy situation is becoming one big mess…and we’re wondering where the truth lies.