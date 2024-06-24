The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy's shady past revealed?

Poppy and Luna have been enjoying their new life with Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Luna finally has the answers she’s been looking for, during the week of June 24 Poppy’s shady past could come back to haunt her.

Just when it looked like Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) were going to have their happily ever after with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), someone from Poppy’s past could cause some trouble for her.

In the June 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) new employee Tom (Clint Howard) spotted Poppy dining with Bill and there was no mistaking their connection when they locked eyes. It was enough to cause him to tremble so much he spilled water on them.

Tom knew Poppy, and judging by her angry eyes, she knew him too. And she wasn’t happy to see him.

All we know about Tom is that he was homeless and he helped lead Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) while she was trapped in the warehouse. He’s a minister, too, so he was able to perform their wedding ceremony.

Truthfully, we know as much (or as little) about Poppy. We know she’s a free spirit who, according to her sister, is also a gold digger who preys upon older, rich men. Now that the paternity test proves that Bill is Luna’s father, she’s living in Bill’s mansion and setting up a new life there, much to Katie’s (Heather Tom) dismay.

So how do Tom and Poppy know each other?

Tom lived behind a convenience store that’s a ways away from Il Giardino in Beverly Hills. Does his connection to Poppy stem from a recent interaction…or do they go back even further in time? Since we don’t know much about Tom’s history or how he came to be unhoused on the streets of Los Angeles, is it possible that before hard times befell him, Tom and Poppy dated? Did she take all of his money?

We have a feeling that Poppy will be forced to take action before Tom says anything about her to the wrong person. Maybe she’ll find an ally in Sheila, who is also upset with Tom for digging into her past. The tricky thing is that Tom could talk to anyone, so Poppy will have to tread lightly if she’s going to avoid being exposed.