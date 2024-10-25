The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge stands against Steffy?

Carter has a bold new vision for the future of Forrester Creations in The Bold and the Beautiful, but not everyone is on board. Will Ridge stand against his daughter?

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tried to kill Hope for the Future for the umpteenth time, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) swung for the fences with his pitch for the future of the company. He wants Forrester Creations to become the House of Forrester umbrella for luxury brands of all kinds. It’s the type of forward-thinking that could see the company cement its legacy in perpetuity.

However, the pitch isn’t sitting well with Steffy, who has been questioning Carter’s reasoning since he stood up for Hope (Annika Noelle) at their meeting. She learned that a buyer is backing out and that means there’s no hope for Hope’s line. In fact, she’d been giving Zende (Delon De Metz) the news about the line when Carter and Hope walked in.

When Carter made his big pitch, Steffy wasn’t happy. She’d already expressed her frustration to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), but now it looks like Ridge might be on board with Carter’s proposal. (We’re basing this on Ridge’s slight, though moderately ambiguous, smile) Carter and Ridge are best friends, and Ridge trusts that Carter has always put the company first.

In the B&B spoilers for the week of October 21 , we see that Carter’s proposal divides Forrester Creations, sending Logans and Forresters scrambling to pick sides. Could Ridge find himself facing off against Steffy?

At the end of the day, Ridge is in a very challenging position because he’s Steffy’s father and he’s in love with a Logan, namely Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), who is fiercely protective of her own daughter. Though he’s straddling both sides of the fence, his loyalty is to the company first and foremost. If he thinks Carter’s ideas are sound, then he’s going to do whatever works best for the company, even if it upsets Steffy. (Or Brooke)

Ridge is risking a lot here, but at the end of the day if the advice is sound and it takes Forrester Creations to the next level, well, he’s going to gamble on Steffy coming around eventually. He’ll likely have support from Eric (John McCook), who also wants the best for the company, and we’re willing to bet that even Taylor (Rebecca Budig) would support Ridge if it makes sense. It’s worth upsetting Steffy if it makes sense for the company, and even she will come to see it eventually.

