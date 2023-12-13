The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge's impossible decision?
Ridge has to make some tough decisions.
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) could be faced with an impossible decision on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the implications will change the Forrester family forever.
A couple of weeks ago, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) told Ridge that Eric (John McCook) made a change to his will. The biggest change was giving Ridge his power of attorney for medical decisions.
It’s an interesting move considering that Eric could have given that power to his wife, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), or one of his other children. Ridge, after all, is already the CEO of Forrester Creations and he has a lot on his plate.
But it also makes a lot of sense. Eric knows that Ridge will make the best decision available. He trusts his son to do the right thing. It’s incredibly hard for family members to make those life and death decisions, and it’s harder for a wife to make them about her beloved husband.
We think Eric did it because he wanted to spare Donna the emotional trauma of having to make a decision about his health. We’re guessing Eric knew that Ridge could handle it. It won’t be easy for him, but Ridge will get the job done. He always does.
That said, it’s starting to look like Eric’s health may be taking a turn for the worse. Though Finn (Tanner Novlan) is offering a glimmer of hope, it might not be enough to justify keeping Eric alive artificially.
The problem with this is that Ridge is the one who has the power to make the final decision. Even if the rest of the Forresters don’t agree, he has the last say in the matter. Donna will advocate for trying every possible treatment available, and Steffy will no doubt keep pushing for whatever Finn is suggesting because he’s a doctor and her husband and she trusts him.
It’s a powder keg of emotion in the Forrester world right now. The fuses are short and Ridge is the one holding the match. It doesn’t matter what he chooses — it’s going to cause heartache no matter what.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
