The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila does some digging?
Sheila wants to know what's bothering Finn and she's not going to stop until she gets answers.
Sheila knows something strange is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful and she won’t rest until she gets some answers.
After seeing Finn (Tanner Novlan) in distress, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will no doubt be on the hunt for answers. In the March 11 episode, Poppy (Romy Park) revealed that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is still missing from the prison system — though she’s still incarcerated — and that was enough to start Sheila wondering what’s going on.
As someone who has spent time behind bars, Sheila knows that Luna’s disappearance isn’t standard procedure. The fact that Poppy can’t find her is even stranger, and at first pass Sheila will likely link Finn’s distress to his cousin being missing.
In fact, we suspect Sheila, in an effort to be helpful, will use her back channel connections to find answers for Poppy and Finn to help them find Luna, only to discover that Luna is being “held” at Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) house. And if she has connections with the prison guard who revealed the information to Finn (because of course Sheila knows everyone) then Sheila will discover that Finn is actually Luna’s father.
What’s more is that Sheila now has an insider at Bill’s house. She isn’t able to burst through the front door like Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) — at least, not yet — so she can rely on Remy (Christian Weissman), aka “Dario” the repair guy, to keep her in the know. Ultimately, Remy can provide Sheila with a connection to Luna, which could then lead to Sheila heading to Bill’s house because she’s Luna’s grandmother.
With Steffy pushing Finn to stay away from Luna, Sheila can use Steffy’s “negative” influence as a means to convince Poppy and Luna that she understands their dilemma and will be there for them because she knows all too well what it’s like to be kept away from her loved one by Steffy. (It helps that she, too, is in the I-tried-to-kill-Steffy club)
We don’t think Sheila will like the fact that Poppy seduced Finn all those years ago, but she’ll overlook this tidbit because partnering with Poppy could get her closer to her son; in other words, if Finn feels protective toward Poppy and Luna, then Sheila will follow his lead and protect them, too, because it shows that she’s a team player.
Navigating this dilemma won’t be easy for Sheila, as Luna was responsible for killing her friends and that won’t sit well with Deacon (Sean Kanan), but given that she and Deacon have also been on the other side of the law, we think she’ll find a way to convince him that Luna is not the enemy.
At the end of the day, however, Sheila’s goal is to get to know Finn and Hayes, and now her granddaughter, who seems to be a chip off the old block when it comes to murder and mayhem. And if she can cause a little mayhem for Steffy in the process of finally having a relationship with her family, then so much the better.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
