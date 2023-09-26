The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila EXPOSES Deacon?

Might Sheila have a change of heart after overhearing Deacon’s conversation on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) just overheard Judge Evan Scott (Michael Corbett) saying that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is the reason she was set free. He thinks she deserves a second chance and an opportunity to show everyone that she can change, just like he did.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) is done with Sheila, and Finn (Tanner Novlan) promises to make sure she will never be part of his life. Li doesn’t think it’s enough. He needs to be cold and harsh because she won’t stop if she thinks she has a chance and they need her to leave LA for good.

Hope (Annika Noelle) notices that Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) heart is beating fast. He puts his hand on her chest and notices that her heart is doing the same. She wants to hear him say he loves her again. She loves it. “That means so much to hear,” she tells him. But she’s afraid of hurting him. He knows it, but he tells her it’s ok. He just needs her nearby. “I’ve got enough love for the both of us,” he says.

Back in Malibu, Finn apologizes for bringing Sheila into their lives the way he did when he gave her the impression that he had feelings for her. Li hates Sheila’s connection to Finn. She never wants to see Sheila ever again, and she wants to know that Finn feels the same way.

Judge Scott asks Deacon how well he knows Sheila, given her track record. He stands up for her, saying that she’s been told she doesn’t deserve love and that takes a toll on you after a while. “You’d be amazed at what a little love can do,” he says as she turns and looks at him.

Li will never forgive Finn’s father for the affair he had and how he led her to believe Finn was adopted when he was really his biological father. Sheila knew Finn’s father was married and she still had the affair. Li can tell her son is conflicted about all of this, despite his denial. Again he vows to keep Sheila away. “Sheila is cancer, Finn. You’re a doctor. You know what we do to remedy cancer,” she says. “We cut it out.”

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon admits he’s involved with Sheila, though it’s not public. Judge Scott can’t believe Deacon has told Ridge and Bill even though Sheila shot Ridge’s daughter.

Hope and Thomas waste no time making out on the couch. Thomas just wants to have a chance at loving her. Hope can’t get over how Thomas looks at her and speaks to her. She doesn’t doubt his love, and there’s no division in his heart. He’s devoted to her.

Li tells Finn to focus on his family. She knows how important it is because her own family is fractured. That’s why he needs to fight as hard as he can for them. Finn tells her he can’t sleep at night because his family is gone. He doesn’t want to miss the milestones in his kids’ lives. Li tells him to be firm so he can show Steffy that Sheila is no longer a threat.

Judge Scott says that making sure Sheila walked away free wasn’t that big of a deal because of the way the papers were filed. He hopes that things work out for Deacon because she’s a dangerous woman and he might not be able to help her if there’s a next time. When Deacon returns from showing the judge out, Sheila points at the table. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing. Drinks for two,” she says. Deacon looks stunned.

Hope loves hearing when Thomas says he’s a “one-woman man.” He says their love is like that of Romeo and Juliet. “To my dying day, I will always love you,” he tells her.

After Li has left, Finn calls Steffy and leaves a message. He assures her that she will be safe. “I love you. We’ll be together soon,” he says.

Deacon says he had a business meeting, and he tries to play off how awkward it is to see Sheila out in the world. She says she was about to spend the rest of her life in prison and then all of a sudden she’s free. She calls her release a “miracle” and believes that an outside force intervened so that she could be with her son and grandson. Deacon has to get back to work, but she needs to thank him for what he did for her.

“I’m not a monster,” she tells him and asks if he believes it. He does. She never thought she was worthy of love. “All I ever wanted in my life was to be loved,” she says. She wonders if she’s worthy of receiving it, and she admits that she saw him with Judge Scott and heard everything he said. How can she thank him for what he did for her? Deacon looks into her eyes.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

What happens next? If Deacon ever suspected that Sheila was still playing mind games, he has his proof with how she baited him about the meeting with Judge Scott. While it looked like she was moved by what he said, have things changed for them?

Deacon knows he’s on thin ice with Sheila. He was on thin ice when she was staying in his apartment and he’s on even thinner ice being seen in public with her. (We won’t mention the fact that he had an incriminating conversation in public…) But now she’s toying with him, and she seems to want him as much as she wants Finn.

The problem is she doesn’t care about the obstacles in her way, including Deacon’s relationship with Hope. Sure, she says she understands the importance of Deacon’s newfound connection to his daughter, but she’s also made it clear that she’s willing to move mountains (in this case, a Steffy-sized mountain) to clear the path toward a relationship with Finn. She thinks Finn will forgive her anything, so it wouldn’t be surprising for her to tell Deacon that if Hope loves him, she will want him to be happy. Even if his happiness comes from being with Sheila.

Sheila is playing with fire, no question. Hearing that Deacon loves her and essentially rescued her from prison changes everything. She’s not going to let him go.