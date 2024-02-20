The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila goes on a rampage?

In life, the only certainties are death and taxes. In The Bold and the Beautiful, however, the only certainties are taxes and Sheila Carter going ballistic when she doesn’t get her way. (Death, as we know, isn’t always permanent in the soap opera world.)

Things have been relatively quiet for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in recent weeks and months after she settled into a new life. Deacon (Sean Kanan) proposed to her and she’s working at his restaurant. Aside from a run-in with Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Sheila has been keeping things on the down low. In fact, we might even say she’s happy.

But when Hope (Annika Noelle) showed up in the February 19 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful and begged her father to leave Sheila so he could have a life with his daughter and grandkids, Sheila's idyllic life started to crumble. By the end of the episode, Deacon revealed that he still loves Sheila but he doesn’t know if he can marry her yet.

While he didn’t say he’d never marry her, Sheila took the news very hard. Now, in the B&B spoilers for the week of February 19 we see that she’s about to make some decisions — namely interacting with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) daughter and inciting Steffy’s wrath — that are bound to lead to devastating consequences.

You know the old saying about hell and fury and scorned women? Well, get ready for the hellfire that’s about to rain down as Sheila Carter goes back to her old ways. Interestingly, it looks like the only thing keeping her away from a self-destructive pattern was Deacon. With the prospect of a future with him seemingly out of reach, because it looks like he would choose his family over her, she’s about to stir things up with Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) so that she can get back into her son’s life.

Of course, this will only make things worse for everyone, because when Sheila comes back into Finn’s life, it means Liam (Scott Clifton) will be there trying to convince Finn’s wife that she’s safer with him than she is with Finn.

In other words, buckle up, because Sheila Carter is about to go ballistic again and no one is safe.