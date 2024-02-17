The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 19-23

There's more drama on the way as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 19-23.

Looks like we're getting a break from the drama with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) as Sheila returns to push Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to her limits.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 19

"Unaware of her secret, R.J. consoles a troubled Luna. Sheila lurks as Hope pleads for Deacon to end things with her."

Tuesday, February 20

"Thomas and Hope get passionate at work. Luna is blindsided by Zende’s pitch for a future together."

Wednesday, February 21

"Sheila approaches Kelly while she’s on a playdate with a friend. Steffy and Liam unite in their concern over Sheila."

Thursday, February 22

"Steffy and Sheila’s argument gets physical, fast."

Friday, February 23

"Finn and Deacon break up Sheila and Steffy’s brawl. Deacon worries about Sheila’s current state of mind."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 12 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12: "Zende and Luna talk about their shared night together. Poppy is stunned by Luna’s news."

Tuesday, February 13: "The Logan sisters share a special moment as they prepare for the soiree. Eric is excited to celebrate this new chapter in his life."

Wednesday, February 14: "Brooke assures R.J. of Luna’s commitment. Poppy realizes she may be responsible for Luna’s actions."

Thursday, February 15: "Luna is incredulous that her mother is the reason she cheated on R.J. Eric offers Zende a new opportunity."

Friday, February 16: "Zende is shocked when Poppy and Luna make a confession. Luna is faced with making an unbearable choice."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.