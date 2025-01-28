The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: shocking revelation brings Li and Jack together?

As fans start to wonder whether Finn could really be Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful, we have to wonder whether the shocking revelation could bring Finn’s parents back together.

Now that Li (Naomi Matsuda) knows that Jack (Ted King) didn’t cheat on her with her sister, Poppy (Romy Park), it’s possible that Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) parents could actually get back together with time and effort, not to mention a desire to be back together again.

But if it turns out that Finn is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, it could serve as a catalyst for their reconciliation. After years and years of thinking that Jack slept with Poppy, imagine what Li would feel knowing that her sister slept with her adoptive son. It would be devastating for her, especially after forgiving her sister and begging for Poppy’s forgiveness for the way she treated her after all these years.

Jack, in the meantime, was happy to see the sisters finally getting back on the same page, but the discovery that Poppy and Finn not only slept together but also had a child together would likely push him over the edge. After all, if he hadn’t stepped out on his marriage to Li with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), there would be no reason for them to have a broken family in the first place. (It would also mean that Finn might not exist, as he was the product of Jack and Sheila’s affair, but let’s set that aside for now.)

As their son grapples with the reality of his situation — not only is he Luna’s father, but his daughter is also a double-murderer and he’s the son of a murderer — he’s going to need all the support he can get, especially given that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t necessarily be there to support him, as Luna tried to kill her.

Suddenly, a reconciliation between Jack and Li looks even more likely than ever as they possibly find themselves faced with a shocking new development in their family. They may not have expected a reconciliation, but it might be the best thing for everyone as the Finnegans are forced to come together to support their son through a very difficult situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.