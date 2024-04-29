The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy explodes at Finn for keeping secrets?

Steffy doesn’t know that Finn went with Deacon to investigate Sheila’s disappearance in The Bold and the Beautiful. Will she explode when she finds out what he’s been doing?

In the April 26 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) investigated a lead into Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) location. Finn had been on the way to work when he got Deacon’s call, so as far as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) knows, he went to work.

Steffy has been vocal about Deacon getting into Finn’s head. She wants her husband to move forward and put Sheila behind him, once and for all. So hearing that her husband went behind her back to investigate whether Sheila is alive isn’t going to sit well with her. In fact, she probably won’t want to hear his explanations for it, either.

On the other hand, Steffy has spent so much time "being done with Sheila" that she’s not paying attention to the real problem: Sheila is still alive. If Steffy took time to think things through, she’d know that she would still be in danger if Sheila is still out there. The mere possibility of Sheila being alive should have sent her looking for answers.

Deacon wants to find Sheila because he loves her, and Deacon thinks Finn should be looking for her because she’s his birth mother, but at the same time, Finn knows that if Sheila is alive she’s a danger to his family. Getting those answers helps him to help his family, and we’re hoping that Steffy takes that into consideration when she finds out what her husband has been up to.

Based on Steffy’s recent reactions to the news that Sheila could be alive, she’s not going to listen to anything anyone says until they say Sheila has been found, alive and well. She’ll be angry that Finn went looking for Sheila instead of letting it go, even though Finn’s instincts proved right, and listening to Deacon led to finding Sheila alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.