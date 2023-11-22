The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: suspicion and accusations fly!

Suspicion and accusations fly on The Bold and the Beautiful as Zende (Delon de Metz) plots on fronts, Li (Naomi Matsuda) draws battle lines and Bill (Don Diamont) sees someone who sparks a memory from his past.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) senses that Zende’s frustration goes well beyond having the funding for Hope for the Future cut. He thinks that if his cousin understood the circumstances behind Eric’s decision, he would see things differently.

Zende confronts Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) decision to funnel Hope for the Future funding to Eric’s couture line. They’re fine with it, but that’s because they know the truth about Eric’s condition.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells his mother that he promised Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he’d find a way to repair the relationship between his mother and her mother, but Li shoots it down immediately. She’ll never forgive her sister, ever. Her sister has made too many mistakes in her life; she points out that Luna doesn’t even know who her father is. Li warns Finn about letting Luna into his life.

After confronting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Bill is on his way out when he sees Luna having lunch with Poppy (Romy Park). He can’t shake the feeling that he’s met her before, and Poppy bristles. It looks like she knows exactly who he is. We’re guessing that Bill has such a strong sense of deja vu with Poppy because they did spend time together in San Francisco, and maybe Luna is actually his daughter.

Before the end of the episode, Zende sees Luna and RJ kissing in the design office and puts a plan in motion to use her against RJ in revenge. RJ tells his father that all of this misguided secrecy is making him think Zende is out to get him, which Ridge laughs off, but it’s true: Zende, sensing that he’s out of options — and allies — is going to come for RJ and he’s going to use Luna to make it happen.

Once again, Ridge is OBLIVIOUS to what’s going on around him. He tells RJ he’s being paranoid about Zende, when RJ is spot on about the feeling he has. Ridge writes off Thomas and Hope’s concerns about the Hope for the Future team when they’re trying to find a way to make Zende feel like he’s not being pushed out of the way. What else is Ridge going to overlook?

Keeping Eric’s health issues a secret is making things unbearably difficult at Forrester Creations. The truth needs to get out there, fast, because it’s going to tear the company — and the Forresters — apart. And Li’s animosity toward her sister and her niece are going to lead to trouble, too. That’s if Bill Spencer doesn’t bring his own brand of trouble to the Nozawa family.