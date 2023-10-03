The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor heading for a BREAKDOWN?

It’s a tale of two love stories on The Bold and the Beautiful, only one couple requires some convincing while the other is forced to go on the defensive.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is on his knee under the sparkling lights of the patio, professing his love to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). He has a rose and she takes it into her hand, but she doesn’t say anything.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Taylor (Krista Allen) has discovered her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and at that very moment Taylor is trying to understand what Thomas is thinking. He says that he can make his own decisions, but she reminds him that Hope is “her mother’s daughter” and he’s a Forrester. Taylor accuses Brooke of “targeting” Ridge to gain power. Thomas defends Hope and says she’s nothing like her mother in that regard. Taylor isn’t so sure.

Hope is frustrated that Brooke and Ridge told Taylor about their relationship, but Ridge points out that her concerns about a relationship between them is valid. Brooke promises to protect Hope from being blamed for everything.

Taylor reminds her son that he had an “unhealthy obsession” with Hope and that’s why she’s worried. She’s so proud of how much he has changed but he is still going. He agrees that his life feels like it’s “falling into place” and he said he does love her. Taylor wants to know if Taylor shares Thomas’ feelings for him and he has to remain silent.

Sheila doesn’t understand why Deacon is proposing given that they just broke up. “Sheila, I want you to be my wife,” he says. “Marry me.”

Ridge doesn’t think Taylor is trying to blame anyone, she’s just looking after her son’s best interests. Brooke knows better. She thinks Taylor will absolutely blame Hope for being responsible for where things stand. Hope knows that Taylor doesn’t want to see them together, and Ridge admits that none of them want to see that.

Thomas says that Hope left Liam, so that’s a good indicator of change in her relationship status. He’s willing to see what happens. He tells her he’s happy, and all he wants is to see his mother appreciate that he’s happy.

Sheila tells Deacon to stand up, telling Deacon how shocked she is. He knows she’s shocked because he is, too. He didn’t plan any of this, which is why he doesn’t have a ring yet. But he’ll get one. She tells him that she loves him too much to let him put everything in danger. He could lose everything he’s worked so hard for, and she’d never want him to give that all up for her.

Deacon doesn’t understand how she could love him but turn down his proposal. She can’t bear the thought of him losing his connection to his daughter and grandkids. He wants her to stand up for him, not protect him. “I’m bad,” she tells him. He insists he sees something else, and his eyes are wide open. He knows she has good inside her and she just needs to let it out. “It all starts with one little word: yes.”

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) have a conversation on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge wants to know if Hope is leading Thomas on, and Brooke wants to know the answer to that. Hope tells them the truth, that they’re both being very clear and open with their expectations.

Thomas appreciates his mother’s concern and he loves that she cares so much. He tells her not to worry so much about him, then he leaves for a conference call. Taylor looks stricken.

Hope walks in and finds her in the office. Taylor wonders if Hope’s “complicated” relationship with Thomas is escaping her mind. She tells Hope that Thomas really wants to have a future with her — and he expects it. She wants Hope to tell Thomas the truth if she’s not planning on keeping him in her life forever. Hope understands Taylor’s concern, but Taylor doesn’t see it that way. She thinks Hope is waiting to see if Steffy and Finn stay together, but Hope says she is standing up for herself for the first time in her life. She “takes issue” with Liam having feelings for two different women, as Taylor should understand given what happened with Ridge. For now, she’s enjoying Thomas loving her, and maybe in some ways she’s becoming more like her mother.

As soon as Hope leaves, Brooke walks in looking for Hope. Taylor says Hope says he might be turning into “the younger version of” Brooke.

Deacon urges Sheila to stay in the moment where she wants to say yes. She would love nothing more than to be where he is, having so much faith in her. “What if I’m not worth it?” she asks. “What if I’m beyond redemption?” Deacon assures her that all he wants is for her to know that she’s his match. She sees him for who he is and knows all of his flaws. “Let me stand up for you,” he says. “I promise I will love you and cherish you until my dying day.”

“Yes,” she whispers. “I will marry you and I will be your wife because I do love you.” They share a passionate kiss, laughing and holding each other.

Tanner Novlan and Krista Allen in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Well, there you have it. Hope finds herself being challenged on the true nature of her relationship while Sheila — after some convincing — accepts Deacon’s proposal.

Taylor’s presence in LA is having some very interesting consequences. She’s already laid down the law with Finn (Tanner Novlan), telling him to either get his act together and get Sheila out of his life or risk losing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forever. She confronted Ridge and Brooke, and she discovered Thomas and Hope together. Then she met separately with Thomas, Hope and — accidentally — with Brooke.

While Ridge and Brooke are on Taylor’s side, to varying extent, Taylor knows that she’s the one who has always picked up the pieces with Thomas and Steffy, and seeing that both of her kids are either struggling or, in her mind, soon to be struggling, is almost too much to bear. She realizes that she’s on her own here, because Ridge is with Brooke now, but she needs his support more than ever.

Will she be able to stand strong, or is she heading for a breakdown knowing that Thomas might fall into his old ways and Steffy could end up losing Finn if he doesn’t get things done?

Only time will tell.