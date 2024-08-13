The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor shows up to Brooke's party uninvited?

Will Taylor make her return in the middle of the Brooke’s Bedroom celebration at the Forrester Mansion in The Bold and the Beautiful?

There’s nothing like an unexpected guest at a party, so what happens if Taylor (Rebecca Budig) shows up on the heels of her trip to Monte Carlo?

A party is in full swing at the Forrester Mansion to celebrate the Brooke’s Bedroom launch in the August 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful . Everyone who’s everyone is there, including The Young and the Restless' Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell). There have been toasts and even a "Brooke" chant.

We have to think that after all the heaping praise for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) at the big celebration, something has to give. Pamela Douglas (Alley Mills) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have had enough of the Brooke Logan sentiments…so now would be a great time for Taylor to come home.

Taylor was in Monte Carlo when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke were there to re-launch Brooke’s Bedroom. She saw the warm reception the line received, but she also hid in the bushes and watched her ex-husband canoodling with the woman he left her for.

Naturally, as Ridge and Brooke celebrate the success of the relaunch and their undying love for each other, now’s the perfect time to upset the ol’ apple cart with the unexpected arrival of Ridge’s former flame — and Steffy’s mother — at the party where Brooke is the center of attention.

Steffy has been struggling with all of the focus on Brooke lately. She’s had her fill of the Logan family, so getting a call from Taylor that she’s coming home was a very welcomed thing. And what better to get back at Hope than to have none other than Taylor Hayes walking through the door?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having Taylor back in Los Angeles will no doubt throw everything up into the air as Ridge tries to balance being around both women at the same time. It’s not going to be easy, and it’s going to put a lot of strain on his relationships with Brooke and Steffy. But that might be exactly what Taylor is hoping for….