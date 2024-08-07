The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor's reign of terror?

Taylor is back on The Bold and the Beautiful and it looks like she’s there to stir up trouble for Brooke and Ridge.

It turns out that the stalker we spotted was indeed a stalker…but she’s no stranger. Taylor is back on the show, this time played by soaps vet Rebecca Budig instead of Krista Allen, and she sent a very poignant message to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood): “Mama’s coming home.”

Taylor has been gone for a while. The last time she was in LA was after Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) had been released from prison and Hope (Annika Noelle) was getting serious about her more-than-a-fling relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She’d been concerned about her kids’ well-being given Steffy’s history with Sheila and how far Thomas had come to overcome his issues.

Then she left.

Oddly enough, Taylor hasn’t been around for some of the biggest challenges her kids have faced recently, including Thomas’ breakup with Hope and Steffy killing Sugar (thinking it was Sheila) in self-defense.

Now she’s back.

It’s interesting that Taylor is in Monte Carlo at the same time as the global fashion summit. That timing can’t be a coincidence. She’s never supported Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) relationship with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) because it was Ridge’s love for Brooke that drove a wedge in Taylor and Ridge’s marriage.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So now that Brooke is the face of Brooke’s Bedroom once again, and Ridge is making his love for her known to the reporters gathered in Monaco to cover the event, will Taylor’s focus be on driving them apart? It sure looks like it. Why else would she be watching the couple from afar?

You’d think Taylor would be in Paris with her son and grandson instead of hiding in shrubbery trying to get a glimpse at her ex, but since Taylor is indeed taking the stalker route we have to think that she’s coming back to Los Angeles to wreak havoc on Ridge and Brooke. And something tells us that this time, there’s no stopping her until she gets exactly what she wants.