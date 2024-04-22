The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: the Golden Son falls?

RJ Forrester has everything, and that’s why his reaction to the whole cheating scandal on The Bold and the Beautiful is so interesting.

As the son of Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), RJ (Joshua Hoffman) has lived a good life. He wanted to focus on his social media career instead of following the family business in fashion, but then when Eric (John McCook) needed help finishing his line he called upon RJ.

With no design background other than growing up around Forrester Creations, RJ wasn’t the ideal candidate to help his grandfather but he was loyal and eager. This caused tension with his cousin, Zende (Delon De Metz), who is a trained designer with lots of experience. With his newfound confidence and a beautiful girlfriend in Luna (Lisa Yamada), RJ had it all.

That is, until the cheating scandal.

Now RJ is reeling and he’s not thinking straight. He’s young and immature and he’s never been through this kind of situation. Instead of reassuring Luna and making sure she knows he’s not upset at her, his own anger is clouding his judgement and it could cost him everything.

While his anger toward his cousin and Luna’s mother is understandable and, to a point, justified, RJ has no reason to be angry with Luna. If he was thinking clearly he’d piece together the fact that she’s been upset since the day after the wedding. He even pointed it out before she told him what happened. He should see the guilt she’s been carrying around and reassure her instead of making her feel like she has any blame in this.

Luna and RJ had one of the most refreshing relationships in The Bold and the Beautiful of late, and we’re hoping he can grow up a bit, take a step back from the situation and see that Luna has been the best thing to happen to him. He should be fighting hard to keep her in his life.

