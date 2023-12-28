The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas and Hope dividing the family?

Now that Eric seems to be doing better on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s time to turn our focus to other things, like Thomas and Hope’s relationship.

Things are getting tense again as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronts Hope (Annika Noelle) about her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Her concern is warranted, as she doesn’t want her brother to keep pining away for a woman who doesn’t love him. When she hears Thomas profess his love for Hope but she says nothing in return, that’s when Steffy decided to step in.

The situation gets complicated, however, when Thomas asks Hope for a moment alone with his sister to hash out his feelings for Hope. Hope finds herself in the CEO office, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is just getting back from the hospital to see Eric (John McCook) and to see Finn (Tanner Novlan). After she tells him why she’s hanging out there, he, too, asks about her intentions toward Thomas. He doesn’t have a problem with their relationship, but he wants to know that she’s not stringing him along and it’s not a good look since she can’t say she loves him.

Everything came to a head when Steffy and Thomas were in a full-on argument about his relationship with Hope. When Finn arrives, he can hear Thomas yelling at Steffy. Finn, ever the protective husband, bursts into the office to stand up for his wife. She’s grateful, while Thomas looks furious.

Remember, Finn has made it clear that he doesn’t understand Hope and Thomas’ relationship. He doesn’t see why she’d ever want to forgive him for what happened with Beth and everything else that Thomas put her through. This isn’t a popular opinion with Steffy, who defended her brother to her husband, but now Steffy seems happy to have Finn in her corner in the middle of this argument.

Of course, this is all coming on the heels of Ridge paying Finn a visit at the hospital. Despite the fact that Finn saved his father’s life, Ridge is still second-guessing his decision to try the experimental procedure, citing Eric’s slow recovery as a possible issue. Finn is happy with Eric’s progress, but Ridge doesn’t seem as happy as you’d think he’d be. So what will Ridge think about Finn defending Steffy from her brother?