The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas goes on the defensive?

With pressure mounting, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is going on the defensive on The Bold and the Beautiful, working to convince the people around him that he’s fine and his relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle) is solid. However, doubts linger.

Thomas confronted Finn (Tanner Novlan) at the hospital after overhearing him warn Hope about their relationship. Finn threw down an ultimatum, telling Thomas that he’s going to protect Hope at all costs to keep her from being endangered. This only angered Thomas, who doesn’t need Finn to police his relationship.

Once again, Thomas was forced to repeat his dedication to Hope, insisting that he’s a changed man and that Hope is his “future.” He isn’t a threat to Hope, no matter what Xander (Adain Bradley) said about the past and what happened with Emma. Thomas begged Finn to hear him out and not take everything that Xander said at face value.

Thomas values his relationship with Finn; he’s the uncle to his kids. They’re family. While he understands why Finn might be alarmed by what Xander said, he tells Finn not to let Xander’s baseless accusations drive them apart. He also cautions him against trying to keep Hope from being in his life.

Unfortunately, nothing he says to Finn seems to stick. Finn truly believes that Hope is in danger as long as she’s with Thomas and he plans to do whatever it takes to keep her safe. This doesn’t bode well for Thomas.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can’t stop thinking about Finn’s harsh words about her brother. She’s in a tough spot having to defend her brother and the horrible things that happened in his past while also reassuring her husband and trying to get him to stop. She texts her brother, who shows up at Forrester Creations and tells her that he just “got an earful” from Finn.

Clearly, things aren’t going to get any better for Finn, especially now that Finn has requested another meeting with Xander. Finn is known for being protective of his family and he’s going to make sure Hope is safe. That means Thomas will have a tough road ahead if he wants to keep Hope in his life.