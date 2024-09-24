The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas returns to LA?
Could a family emergency draw him home?
Could Thomas be on a plane back to Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Now that we know Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is dying of heart failure, we have to think that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be flying back from Paris to be with his mother and his family.
The last time we saw Thomas, he was returning to France with Douglas and Paris Buckingham. He’d proposed to Paris and she accepted, and the couple was eager to start their lives together.
Taylor mentioned that she’s seen Thomas, Paris and Douglas during her travels, but now that she’s planning on staying close to Los Angeles in light of her terminal diagnosis, we have to think that Thomas will want to be close to her.
Naturally, Thomas’ presence will be a challenge for Hope (Annika Noelle). Their relationship ended badly and neither one has fond memories of that time in their lives. Thomas has moved on while Hope is still struggling without him. Though she couldn’t accept his two proposals, she wanted him to stay in her life and she blamed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for convincing Thomas to go to France. Having him back — presumably with Paris — could make things very awkward for Hope, especially if Thomas knows she kissed Finn (Tanner Novlan).
Thomas’ return could either delay his wedding to Paris, or it could put it on the fast track. If Taylor’s condition worsens, he might delay the nuptials so that his focus can be on his mother. However, knowing Taylor, she might ask that he move them up so that she can see him get married before she’s too sick to celebrate with him.
We’ve been wondering what it would take to get Thomas to return to LA, and it looks like Taylor’s revelation could be the very thing to make it happen. The big question is what happens upon his arrival. Will things get awkward with Hope? Will his wedding ceremony be moved up or pushed back? Or will he push Paris away completely so that he can focus on caring for his mother? We can only imagine that Thomas’ return will have a ripple effect and it will be fun to see what kind of impact those ripples have.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.