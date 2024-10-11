The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: time for Liam to finally come clean?

Liam laid his feelings for Hope out in the October 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful and she wasn’t in a position to return his sentiments. Is it time for him to come clean to her about his kisses with Steffy?

It has taken him a while, but Liam (Scott Clifton) showed incredible growth on The Bold and the Beautiful when he revealed that he still has feelings for Hope (Annika Noelle). He was gentle when he pointed out that she can’t pursue Finn (Tanner Novlan), and he didn’t bring up her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), either.

In fact, Liam expressed that he’s been thinking a lot about their relationship and everything they went through with Beth, and it has him wondering whether they should be together after everything they went through. He capped it off by saying that they’re already friends so maybe this time they should start their relationship as friends.

Liam has grown a lot, and he finally sees that he had a great life with Hope but he spent so much of his marriage thinking about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she was practically a third wheel in the marriage. He said as much, finally acknowledging one of the biggest reasons for the divorce.

But one thing Liam hasn’t done is to come clean about kissing Steffy — twice; once in Rome (after seeing Hope kissing Thomas) and then when he returned to LA.

Those two kisses are interesting for a number of reasons. Naturally, Liam kissing Steffy because he was upset at Hope is no excuse, but when you think about how Steffy has been treating Hope because she kissed Finn, well, turnabout would be fair play in this case. Steffy pulled away from Liam the first time it happened, but she moved a lot slower the second time around.

If Liam confessed what happened, it would change everything between Hope and Steffy. Steffy has been keeping Hope on a very short leash after she kissed Finn, so imagine what would happen if Hope suddenly discovered that Steffy kissed Hope’s then-husband not once but twice!

At the moment it looks like Hope isn’t interested in reconciling with Liam, but she was clearly moved by his apology for his transgressions in their marriage. Who knows, maybe things could change and Hope could suddenly find herself open to being with Liam again. If that happens, then he really should offer up the full truth to her so that they can start with a clean slate.