The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: wedding bell blues for Sheila and Deacon?

Deacon is a man in love and Sheila is a woman about to get everything she always wanted in The Bold and the Beautiful, but will their engagement bring them the happiness they seek?

Deacon (Sean Kanan) put a ring on it in the May 8 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , vowing to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that he’s ready to shout his love for her from the rooftops of LA, and he doesn’t care who hears it.

The problem is that the only person who’s going to be excited about the wedding right now is Finn (Tanner Novlan), and even Finn might think they’re moving too fast.

One of the biggest problems with the engagement is that no one even knows Sheila is alive. Deacon and Finn skipped over the part where they should have contacted the police about what they found in the warehouse — at Sheila’s insistence — and this could come back to haunt them in the long term. After all, how can Deacon marry someone who’s been declared dead?

There’s also the matter of the engagement itself. This is the second time the couple has been engaged. Deacon had to be careful about keeping his actual relationship with Sheila on the down low the first time around because he knew Hope (Annika Noelle) wouldn’t let him see his grandkids if Sheila was around. At the moment, he seems to think Hope will come around on the relationship this time, but that doesn’t seem to be a sure thing at all.

In truth, Deacon and Sheila’s engagement might have the opposite effect than what they’re hoping for. Whereas Deacon thinks it will bring acceptance (even if they start out as the “misfits” of Los Angeles), the reality is that it may push Deacon even further from his family while making Sheila even more of a pariah because, let’s face it, it really looks like she set this whole thing up to begin with. We don’t know how, but the B&B villain knows how to manipulate a situation and it truly feels like she’s pulling all the strings here with the ultimate goal of getting everything she always wanted: her son, and her true love.

We’re finding it hard to believe that Sheila and Deacon’s engagement will bring the kind of happiness they’re seeking. But only time will tell.

