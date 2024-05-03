The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's biggest con job yet?

We all know Sheila Carter is a criminal mastermind in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful. Was her kidnapping real, or did she orchestrate the whole thing?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a soap opera legend. The villain has cheated death several times and has left a path of destruction and pain in her wake. After finding a new life with Deacon (Sean Kanan), the only thing missing in her life was a relationship with her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

While it looks like Sheila’s body double, Sugar, is the one responsible for attacking Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and kidnapping Sheila, there’s still a very good chance that Sheila put the whole plan together so that she could have everything she wanted.

Sugar was the only loose end from Sheila's past who had the ability to destroy everything Sheila has worked so hard to build after being released from prison. Sheila had to have known that Sugar was getting out of prison soon and would be furious to find out that Deacon arranged for Sheila to get out of jail.

Sheila also knew that Steffy wanted her gone from their lives and so long as Steffy and the Forresters (and the Logans, and the Fenmores…the list goes on) don’t want her around, it means that Sheila will never have a relationship with Finn and her grandson.

So… did Sheila set this whole thing up?

Look, this is a woman who cut off her own toe to make it look like she was mauled by a bear. Sheila has always been one step ahead of everyone around her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheila could have “allowed” Sugar to “kidnap” her and let Sugar go through with her plan to kill Steffy (which checks off another box on Sheila’s list), and then Sheila could have killed her. There was food and water in the warehouse, so someone planned for Sheila to be there for a while.

Sure, Sheila didn’t know Steffy would kill Sugar, but it only helped her in the long run because it proves Sheila wasn’t the one who attacked Sheila and it allows Sheila to tell Deacon and Finn that she wanted to stop Sugar but she couldn’t.

In other words, the way things worked out allows Sheila to be the victim, pinning all of the dastardly deeds on Sugar so that she can reconnect with Deacon and Finn while everyone else sits back and watches.

It wouldn’t have been easy, but Nine-Toe Sheila is a criminal mastermind and if anyone could pull off the ol’ bait and switch, it’s Sheila Carter.